Channing Tatum Deeply Grateful to Ryan Reynolds: 'He Fought for Me and Gambit'

Channing Tatum reflects on a decade-long journey leading to his cameo as Gambit in 'Deadpool and Wolverine', all thanks to the unwavering support of Ryan Reynolds.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Channing Tatum is deeply grateful towards Ryan Reynolds for bringing his dream of playing Gambit to life in "Deadpool & Wolverine". In an emotional Instagram post on July 29, Tatum, 44, praised Reynolds, 47, for his relentless support and friendship throughout the years.

Tatum shared photos from San Diego Comic-Con in 2015 and 2024, both of which show him wearing a Gambit T-shirt. "These pictures are almost 10 years apart to the day," he wrote, reminiscing about the time he watched Reynolds unveil the first peek of "Deadpool". "I sat in the audience when Ryan showed his first peek of Deadpool 1 to the world and I think I ran back stage right after and found him and I think I just hugged him and was like holy s*** you did it man. It's perfect."

He continued to express his admiration and thankfulness, "Since then I can say that there is almost no one that has had my back in this industry more than Ryan."

Tatum's standalone Gambit movie was scrapped when Disney acquired Fox in 2019, but Reynolds' persistence revived the character for a cameo in the new movie. "I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever," he said.

In response, Reynolds shared Tatum's post on his own Instagram Stories, lauding Tatum as "a once in a generation talent" and a "genuinely good man." Reynolds added, "Chan did that. And then put the most vivid version of that character on the screen like he was born to play this one guy."

Directed by Shawn Levy, "Deadpool & Wolverine" has been a hit among fans, with Tatum proclaiming it "a masterpiece" and a film filled with "pure badass joy." He added, "I was literally screaming in the theater. LFG!! #deadpoolandwolverine."

Hugh Jackman, who reprises his role as Wolverine, also shared insights into his journey, mentioning the newfound joy he discovered in returning to the character after years of performing in stage shows and arena tours.

The film is packed with Easter eggs and cameos, but none more surprising and rewarding for fans than Tatum's portrayal of Gambit. It represents the culmination of a decade-long endeavour, finally realized with the support of Reynolds.

As the film continues to break box office records, fans and critics alike are left to ponder: will Gambit make a return in a future Deadpool film? One can only hope it doesn't take another decade to find out.