 
Lil Yachty Wishes the Best in Karrahbooo's Career When Confirming Her Split From Concrete Boys
Yachty, whose real name is Miles Parks McCollum, stressed that he's "never going to speak on this again." He also noted that he isn't looking to replace her with another female rapper.

  • Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lil Yachty has confirmed Karrahbooo's split from Concrete Boys. Although the femcee is no longer a part of his rap collective, the "YEA ENERGY" spitter said he has no ill feelings toward her and even wished the raptress the best in her career.

The 26-year-old shared the news via Instagram Live on Monday, July 29. "I'mma say this s**t one time," he told viewers. "We have split ways with Karrah as far as this Concrete s**t. I have nothing bad to say, nothing negative to say about Karrah. I wish her the best in her career."

The "Running Late" femcee sparked split speculations from Concrete Boys after she was removed from the group's Instagram bio. The 27-year-old herself has added fuel to the rumors by unfollowing Yachty and two other members of the collective, Camo! and Draft Day.

Eagle-eyed fans additionally noticed that Karrahbooo wasn't at Broccoli City with the rest of Concrete Boys on Saturday, July 27. Meanwhile, on her Instagram Stories, she reposted fans who were curious about her whereabouts.

