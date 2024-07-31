Big Sean 'Incredibly Excited' After Signing With New Management Company

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 'I Don't F**k With You' rapper has signed with S10 Entertainment, which is a joint venture between Brandon Silverstein and Roc Nation that was founded back in 2017.

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Big Sean has signed with new management. The "I Don't F**k With You" rapper, who had been managed by Roc Nation for the past 10 years, said he's "incredibly excited" about the new deal with S10 Entertainment.

The company is run by Brandon Silverstein. When speaking to Billboard, the 36-year-old said, "Brandon shares the vision, understands where I'm headed, and I'm incredibly excited to work with him and the S10 team."

Brandon himself shared, "Big Sean is an incredible talent who, even after topping charts, breaking records, winning awards and headlining across the world, is just getting started." He continued, "I can't wait for fans to hear the new music."

S10, founded in 2017, is a joint venture between Brandon and Roc Nation. Other artists who's signed with the company are Myke Towers and actress, model and singer Madison Bailey.

Big Sean is currently readying to release his new album, "Better Me Than You". Earlier this month, he declared that he'd drop the new project soon after a Kanye West fan claimed that they leaked the set. The said fan said Ye told them to do so.

Big Sean, however, shut down the claim. Hopping on Instagram Live, he explained, "I know he wouldn't do that 'cause that's trash. I know he wouldn't do no s**t like that. Whoever did do that, just know that it did f**k me up." The Detroit native then stressed, "I know he ain't do that. N***as talking about, 'Ye did that.' I know he ain't do that."

"You see this plaque right here?" the emcee added while giving fans a mini tour of his house. "It says 185 million records sold under G.O.O.D. Music. I love G.O.O.D. Music. S**t, they made more money off my music than I did!"