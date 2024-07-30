 
Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Secretly Got Engaged Months Before Confirming Relationship Status
The 'Bad Romance' songstress, who recently confirmed that Michael is her fiance, reportedly secretly got engaged to her partner several months before the confirmation.

  Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky have been engaged for an undisclosed period, keeping their romantic milestone private until a slip-up at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The "Bad Romance" songstress, who recently confirmed that Michael is her fiance, reportedly secretly got engaged to her partner several months before the confirmation.

Sources close to the couple revealed that Polansky proposed to GaGa "several months" ago, but they chose to share the news only with their closest circle. Despite GaGa attending a birthday dinner in March, she opted against wearing her ring to avoid public attention.

The couple has now decided to plan their wedding, much to the delight of their loved ones. An insider described GaGa as "the happiest" she has been with Polansky.

Polansky, the CEO and executive director of Parker Media, is said to be supportive of GaGa's career while maintaining his own business interests. The source added that the couple desires to expand their family in the future.

GaGa's engagement was confirmed at the Olympics when she introduced Polansky as "my fiance" to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. The couple's relationship first came to light in 2020, when they were spotted kissing at a New Year's Eve party. They later went public during a PDA-filled weekend in Miami for the Super Bowl.

Lady GaGa has previously been engaged twice, to Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino. However, she appears to have found a solid foundation with Polansky.

