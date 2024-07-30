Blake Lively Flaunts Taut Tummy in Colorful Outfit on 'It Ends With Us' Set

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/INSTARimages Celebrity

The former 'Gossip Girl' star, who also has a role in 'It Ends With Us', showcases her post-pregnancy body and a hair transformation while filming her latest movie.

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively has stepped out on the set of her forthcoming movie "It Ends With Us", sporting a stunningly taut tummy in a blue crop top. The sighting comes three months after the actress welcomed her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Lively, 35, turned heads with a voluminous cascade of red waves, a striking departure from her signature blonde look. Her glamorous transformation was complemented by high-waisted camouflage trousers, a matching jacket, and sturdy boots.

Despite her recent pregnancy, Lively's fitness secret lies in a balanced lifestyle and regular workouts with her trainer, Don Saladino. Her focus on sleep, hydration, and walks has helped her maintain a healthy physique.

In her new film, Lively plays Lily Bloom, a woman whose life is thrown off course when her high school sweetheart resurfaces. The romantic drama is based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name and features an ensemble cast that includes Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj and Amy Morton.

While filming "It Ends With Us", Lively and her co-stars were spotted on the New York City set. Lively's leading man, Baldoni, donned a casual outfit, while Slate dressed up in a stylish coat and patterned pants. The actress is also an executive producer of the film, alongside Hoover.

"It Ends With Us" is set to hit theaters on August 9, 2024. With Lively's captivating performance, the film promises to be a poignant and compelling adaptation of the beloved novel.