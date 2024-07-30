 
Aly Raisman's Parents Relax While Retired Gymnast Defends Jade Carey
The retired gymnast takes to her social media account to defend Jade after the latter faced a fall during the Women's Gymnastics Qualifiers, praising Jade's resilience.

AceShowbiz - Aly Raisman's parents, Lynn and Rick, are relishing the Olympic atmosphere in Paris after being tense at previous Games watching their daughter compete. The trio was spotted smiling in coordinated red, white, and blue outfits and enjoying eveningwear on a balcony with the Eiffel Tower lit up behind them.

Despite her retirement from competing, Aly is still involved in the Olympics as an ESPN commentator. However, she took to social media to defend Jade Carey after she faced a fall during the Women's Gymnastics Qualifiers. Aly praised Carey for her resilience, emphasizing that it's "OK to make mistakes" and that she inspires many. Jade acknowledged Aly's support, expressing gratitude for her kindness.

Jade explained that she has been ill and experiencing a lack of energy during the competition. She emphasized that her performance was not due to the "twisties," but rather the result of her illness. Jade remains optimistic and determined, acknowledging the support of fans and the team's accomplishments.

Aly's parents have become less nervous over the years, taking the time to enjoy the Olympic experience while their daughter cheers from the sidelines. Meanwhile, the retired gymnast continues to be a vocal supporter of her fellow athletes, emphasizing the importance of resilience and the challenges faced in the demanding world of gymnastics.

