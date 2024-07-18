Aly Raisman Opens Up on Multiple Hospitalizations With 'Complete Body Paralysis'

AceShowbiz - Aly Raisman, the two-time Olympic gymnast, recently shared startling revelations about her health challenges post-retirement. During a candid interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she detailed her experiences with severe, stress-induced health episodes resembling stroke symptoms.

Raising the veil on her private struggles, Raisman unveiled a darker side to her celebrated athletic career - debilitating health scares that left her hospitalized twice, each time with "complete body paralysis" and frightening symptoms like slurred speech and the inability to move.

"It's happened twice where it's been this intense," Raisman shared. "I can't remember my name. I'm slurring my words. I can barely speak. Both times I was tested for a stroke because I literally couldn't move my body."

The root cause of these episodes? The accumulated stress and trauma from years of competitive gymnastics and the abuse she endured from U.S. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Raisman's account is a poignant reminder of the lasting impact of trauma. "People don't realize how much it still lives with you when you've been through something traumatic," she added.

The athlete's struggle was compounded by the isolation and vulnerability she felt, particularly during the first episode amid the COVID-19 pandemic when she was transported to the hospital alone. This fear was a stark contrast to her public image of strength and control.

These health crises revealed more than physical vulnerabilities; they also exposed flaws in the medical system. Raisman recounted how she was initially ignored by hospital staff until they recognized her as an elite athlete - a realization that brings further complexity to her already fraught relationship with the medical community, given her past abuse by a trusted doctor.

Currently working to manage her condition and stress through therapy, Raisman is preparing for a significant test of her resilience: the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, where she will serve as an official hospitality ambassador.

"I'm gonna be so busy. There's gonna be a lot of triggers. I might see someone that maybe didn't protect me in the past," she admitted, underscoring the ongoing complexity of her healing journey.

Raisman's story, a blend of triumph, vulnerability, and resilience, serves as a powerful narrative for young people navigating their own challenges. It's a stark reminder of the unseen battles that even the most successful individuals may face, and the strength it takes to confront them head-on.