Aly Raisman Trying to 'Process and Recover' After Testifying in Larry Nassar Abuse Case

Following her emotional testimony, the gymnast, who stars in 'Charlie's Angels', says that she is trying to 'take it one breath and moment at a time' though it is 'hard.'

Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Aly Raisman has opened up about her current condition after the emotional testimony she gave regarding the sexual abuse she and other U.S. gymnasts suffered at the hands of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. In a new social media post, the gymnast said that she's currently trying to "process and recover."

On Monday, September 20, the 27-year-old gymnast took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her from the September 15 testimony. "I've been trying to process and recover from testifying. Today has been the most difficult for me," she wrote in the caption.

"I'm trying to take it one breath & moment at a time but it is hard," Aly continued explaining. The athlete went on giving support to others who are struggling from the same thing. "Sending love to all the survivors out there who are struggling today. I'm with you [love emoji]," she concluded her post.

In her testimony, Aly recalled her experiences with the FBI, telling senators she made "many requests" to speak with the bureau about Larry's misconduct. However, the "Charlie's Angels" actress said that it took 14 months for the bureau to contact her.

"It has become painfully clear how a survivor's healing is affected by the handling of their abuse," Aly told the committee. "It disgusts me that we are still fighting for the most basic answers and accountability over six years later."

Aly said that in 2015, officials knew that at least six gymnasts had been abused by Larry, but he was allowed to continue working at Michigan State University and Twistars USA Gymnastics Club. "It was like serving innocent children up to a pedophile on a silver platter," she further stated.

In an interview with "Today" following the Senate hearing, Aly told host Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about an FBI agent who she felt trivialized her past. "The agent just kept diminishing my abuse and telling me that he didn't feel like it was that big of a deal and maybe I should drop the case," she alleged.

"My question to [senators] is if they can help us and if they can get those investigations rolling for us because we've been asking for them for years," she told Hoda and Savannah. "Why did this person get to retire? What did they do that the FBI felt was not okay that they had to let them go? Why did they get to slip out the back door like so many others have?"