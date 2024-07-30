Orioles' James McCann Shows Gutsy Performance After Gruesome Facial Injury

Instagram Celebrity

The Baltimore Orioles catcher proves his toughness by staying in the game after being hit in the face by a 95-mph fastball, leading his team to victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann displayed remarkable resilience after being hit by a fastball in the face, remaining in the game despite significant blood loss. On July 29, during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays, McCann was hit by a 95-mile-per-hour fastball from Yariel Rodriguez, knocking off his helmet and striking his face. The impact sent McCann to the ground, bleeding heavily from his nose.

Despite the gruesome injury, McCann refused to leave the game. He briefly went to the dugout for further treatment, but returned to the field as a runner at first base. Even with blood staining his jersey and gauze stuffed up his nostrils, McCann played through the pain.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde later confirmed that McCann did not sustain any head trauma or eye injuries, but suspected a broken nose. However, team pitcher Tyler Wells praised McCann's toughness, calling him "the toughest SOB I've ever met."

In the fifth inning, McCann hit a bloop single and later scored on a home run, driving in an RBI. His impressive performance earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

Following the game, McCann expressed his pride in staying on the field despite the injury. He also acknowledged the severity of the incident, saying "at first it was more scary than anything."

Despite concerns about McCann's health, he was cleared to stay in the game after a concussion evaluation. However, he was not in the lineup for the second game of the doubleheader.

McCann's gutsy performance has been widely praised, showcasing his exceptional toughness and determination. Despite the blood and pain, he refused to let the injury sideline him, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to his team.