Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Name Change Request Faces Delay

The 18-year-old aspiring dancer's efforts to drop her famous father Brad Pitt's last name have been delayed until August 19 due to a clerical error that postpones a scheduled hearing.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - A court hearing in Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's efforts to drop Pitt from her legal last name has been postponed due to a clerical error. The hearing was originally scheduled for Monday, July 29, but has been rescheduled to August 19.

According to Shiloh's attorney Peter Levine, the court was unable to complete a necessary background check ahead of the hearing. Levine explained that everyone undergoing a name-change request requires a background check conducted by the court clerk, and due to a clerical error, Shiloh's hearing was delayed.

Shiloh, who turned 18 in May, had filed documents to legally change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie on her birthday. She published a notice in the Los Angeles Times to announce her intent to change her name, as required by California law.

Shiloh's name change request comes amid an ongoing divorce between her parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The couple, who was married from 2014 to 2016, has been embroiled in a contentious legal battle over custody of their children and the ownership of their shared winery, Chateau Miraval.

Shiloh's decision to drop Pitt's last name has reportedly upset him, according to sources close to the actor. Shiloh is not the only one of Angelina and Brad's children to have made such a change. Vivienne has begun using the name Vivienne Jolie professionally, and Zahara identifies herself as Zahara Marley Jolie.