 
Megan Fox Not Pregnant Despite Speculation After Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's New MV
Cover Images/Dave Starbuck
Celebrity

Despite speculation, the 'Transformers' actress is not having a baby and an infant who is featured in Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's music video for 'Lonely Road' is not her child.

  • Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Despite speculation, Megan Fox is not pregnant, and the baby featured in Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's music video for "Lonely Road" is not their child. Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll released their new song "Lonely Road" on Friday, July 26, featuring a music video starring both of their partners, Megan Fox and Bunnie XO.

The video follows the two artists as they navigate financial hardships and relationship struggles. Megan Fox appears as MGK's pregnant partner, sparking speculation that she was actually pregnant.

  Editors' Pick

However, Fox's representative confirmed that the actress is not pregnant, and the baby in the video is merely played by a child actor named Violet Leika. Fox is currently a mother of three sons with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a 15-year-old daughter with ex Emma Cannon.

The music video also features scenes of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO discussing their infertility struggles. The couple has been open about their desire to start a family, and the video sheds light on the challenges they have faced.

Despite the speculation surrounding the baby in the video, MGK and Fox remain a close couple. Fox has previously referred to MGK as her "twin soul," and the pair have expressed their ongoing connection and love for one another.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Megan Fox Sparks Real-Life Pregnancy Rumor Due to Baby Bump Appearance in MGK's Music Video

Megan Fox Sparks Real-Life Pregnancy Rumor Due to Baby Bump Appearance in MGK's Music Video

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Heat Up Michael Rubin's White Party

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Heat Up Michael Rubin's White Party

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Shine at Nemacolin's Summer Solstice Celebration

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Shine at Nemacolin's Summer Solstice Celebration

Megan Fox Makes Jaws Drop With New Look After Hair Makeover

Megan Fox Makes Jaws Drop With New Look After Hair Makeover

Latest News
Comic-Con 2024: Fire at HBO 'The Penguin' SDCC Installation Leads to Evacuation
  • Jul 27, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Fire at HBO 'The Penguin' SDCC Installation Leads to Evacuation

GloRilla Applauded for Natural Beauty in New Steamy Mirror Selfies
  • Jul 27, 2024

GloRilla Applauded for Natural Beauty in New Steamy Mirror Selfies

Blake Lively Thanks Gigi Hadid for Fun Date at 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Premiere
  • Jul 27, 2024

Blake Lively Thanks Gigi Hadid for Fun Date at 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Premiere

Megan Fox Not Pregnant Despite Speculation After Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's New MV
  • Jul 27, 2024

Megan Fox Not Pregnant Despite Speculation After Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's New MV

Lady GaGa Proud of Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance Despite Backlash
  • Jul 27, 2024

Lady GaGa Proud of Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance Despite Backlash

Steve Harvey Accused of 'Cheating' on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
  • Jul 27, 2024

Steve Harvey Accused of 'Cheating' on 'Celebrity Family Feud'