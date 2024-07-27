Megan Fox Not Pregnant Despite Speculation After Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's New MV

Cover Images/Dave Starbuck Celebrity

Despite speculation, the 'Transformers' actress is not having a baby and an infant who is featured in Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's music video for 'Lonely Road' is not her child.

AceShowbiz - Despite speculation, Megan Fox is not pregnant, and the baby featured in Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's music video for "Lonely Road" is not their child. Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll released their new song "Lonely Road" on Friday, July 26, featuring a music video starring both of their partners, Megan Fox and Bunnie XO.

The video follows the two artists as they navigate financial hardships and relationship struggles. Megan Fox appears as MGK's pregnant partner, sparking speculation that she was actually pregnant.

However, Fox's representative confirmed that the actress is not pregnant, and the baby in the video is merely played by a child actor named Violet Leika. Fox is currently a mother of three sons with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a 15-year-old daughter with ex Emma Cannon.

The music video also features scenes of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO discussing their infertility struggles. The couple has been open about their desire to start a family, and the video sheds light on the challenges they have faced.

Despite the speculation surrounding the baby in the video, MGK and Fox remain a close couple. Fox has previously referred to MGK as her "twin soul," and the pair have expressed their ongoing connection and love for one another.