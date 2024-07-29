Ben Affleck's Pal Kevin Smith Refuses to Reach Out to Actor Amid Jennifer Lopez Split Rumors

Cover Images/INFGoff.com Celebrity

The 'Mallrats' director, a close friend of Affleck, believes that the actor will reach out when he's ready to talk about his ongoing marital issues with Lopez.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Smith, a longtime friend of Ben Affleck, has stated that the actor will let him know when he's "in a good place" amid ongoing rumors of marital discord with Jennifer Lopez. Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Smith explained that his wife had urged him to contact Affleck, but he decided against it.

"Obviously, he's been going through a thing, or at least that's what it says in the press and whatnot," Smith told PEOPLE. "I, being his least trustworthy friend who's very loose-lipped ... my wife was like, 'Oh, you should reach out to him.' "

Smith continued, "I was like, 'The last person he needs to hear from right now is the guy who chats a lot.' So when he's in a good place, he'll let me know."

Smith and Affleck have collaborated on several films, including "Chasing Amy", "Dogma" and "Clerks II". Smith also directed Affleck's 2004 film "Jersey Girl", which also starred Lopez.

Despite their close friendship, Smith has decided to give Affleck space. "I'll be reaching out to him," Smith said. "He may even come play, but I haven't been anywhere near the situation. I keep reading. You guys have been providing most of the information that I know."

Smith's comments follow reports of Affleck purchasing a new home in Los Angeles amid speculation about his relationship with Lopez.

Previously, Smith attended Affleck and Lopez's lavish wedding in Georgia in August 2022. He described Affleck as "radiant" and expressed his happiness for the couple. "He's never been happier. I've seen that dude be happy, but the pure joy that was radiating from his face was absolutely unforgettable," Smith told ET Online.

However, Affleck and Lopez have recently been spending time apart and haven't been seen together in over a month. Sources close to the couple have suggested that their marriage may be in trouble.