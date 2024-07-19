 
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Featured in Stray Kids' 'Chk Chk Boom' Music Video
Music

The K-Pop idol group enlists the 'Deadpool and Wolverine' actors to star in the music video for 'Chk Chk Boom', the title track from Stray Kids' new album 'ATE'.

  • Jul 19, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, stars of the forthcoming Marvel film "Deadpool & Wolverine", have joined forces with K-Pop group Stray Kids in the music video for "Chk Chk Boom". The video features the actors playing a weatherman and a news anchor on a fictional network, while the band performs the track on rooftops and city streets.

Stray Kids and Reynolds have a history together, dating back to the group's performance of a "Deadpool"-themed mashup on the Korean music reality show "Kingdom: Legendary War" in 2021. Reynolds noticed the performance and started a dialogue with the band on social media.

  Editors' Pick

Earlier this month, Reynolds and Jackman connected with Stray Kids in Seoul while promoting their movie "Deadpool & Wolverine". Reynolds posted a video of him hanging out with two of the band members, Felix and Bang Chan, captioned, "As they say in Seoul: Chk Chk Boom."

The soundtrack for "Deadpool & Wolverine", which hits theaters on July 26, also includes Jackman's "The Great Show" from "The Greatest Showman", The Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris" and NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye". Additionally, Stray Kids' song "Slash" will be featured on the soundtrack.

"Chk Chk Boom" is the lead single off Stray Kids' new mini-album "ATE", which dropped on July 19. The group recently renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment and is set to embark on a world tour later this year.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Stray Kids Ties BTS as K-Pop Act With Most No. 1 Albums on Billboard 200 Chart

Stray Kids Ties BTS as K-Pop Act With Most No. 1 Albums on Billboard 200 Chart

Stray Kids Salute NSYNC at American Music Awards 50th Anniversary

Stray Kids Salute NSYNC at American Music Awards 50th Anniversary

Stray Kids Makes Splash Atop Billboard 200 Chart With 'ATE'

Stray Kids Makes Splash Atop Billboard 200 Chart With 'ATE'

Stray Kids Leads Billboard 200 With Fourth No. 1 Album 'ROCK-STAR'

Stray Kids Leads Billboard 200 With Fourth No. 1 Album 'ROCK-STAR'

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo