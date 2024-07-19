Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Featured in Stray Kids' 'Chk Chk Boom' Music Video

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, stars of the forthcoming Marvel film "Deadpool & Wolverine", have joined forces with K-Pop group Stray Kids in the music video for "Chk Chk Boom". The video features the actors playing a weatherman and a news anchor on a fictional network, while the band performs the track on rooftops and city streets.

Stray Kids and Reynolds have a history together, dating back to the group's performance of a "Deadpool"-themed mashup on the Korean music reality show "Kingdom: Legendary War" in 2021. Reynolds noticed the performance and started a dialogue with the band on social media.

Earlier this month, Reynolds and Jackman connected with Stray Kids in Seoul while promoting their movie "Deadpool & Wolverine". Reynolds posted a video of him hanging out with two of the band members, Felix and Bang Chan, captioned, "As they say in Seoul: Chk Chk Boom."

The soundtrack for "Deadpool & Wolverine", which hits theaters on July 26, also includes Jackman's "The Great Show" from "The Greatest Showman", The Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris" and NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye". Additionally, Stray Kids' song "Slash" will be featured on the soundtrack.

"Chk Chk Boom" is the lead single off Stray Kids' new mini-album "ATE", which dropped on July 19. The group recently renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment and is set to embark on a world tour later this year.