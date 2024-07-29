Jennifer Lopez Sees Ben Affleck's Purchase of New L.A. Home as the 'Final Insult'

Cover Images/Media Punch/INSTARimages Celebrity

The 'Atlas' actress, who reportedly still held onto hope that there could be a reconciliation, feels her husband's decision to buy the new pad is like 'a stab in the heart.'

AceShowbiz - This could be the final straw for Jennifer Lopez amid rumors of her marital woes with Ben Affleck. Rumor has it that the singer/actress feels insulted by her husband's decision to buy a new house in Los Angeles.

Despite having spent time apart with Ben staying in a rental home in Brentwood, the Bronx native reportedly still held onto hope that there could be a reconciliation. Thus, she reportedly feels that Ben's purchase of the new home is like "a stab in the heart."

"Ben's decision to move into his own home is the final insult," a source tells RadarOnline.com. "JLO had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart."

TMZ was the first to report that Ben has purchased a multi-million dollar L.A. estate, marking the end of his marriage to J.Lo. Real estate sources told the site that the Oscar-winning writer/producer just closed escrow on the Pacific Palisades mansion for $20.5 million.

The stunning residence has five bedrooms with walk-in closets and six bathrooms, breakfast and dining areas, a separate family room, den, walk-in closets, media room, powder room and guest house among others.

Jen and Ben have been living separately for more than two months now. He moved out of his Beverly Hills mansion, which he shares with his wife, amid rumors that their marriage is in trouble. Earlier this month, the couple publicly listed their marital home for $68 million, only a year after purchasing the estate in May 2023.

"Ben already moved out and they'll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for," a source told In Touch at the time. "They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted."

While Ben has been staying in Brentwood and focusing on his work, J.Lo has been spending time in another coast since the Fourth of July weekend. She recently returned to New York City after throwing a lavish 55th birthday party in the Hamptons last week without her husband.