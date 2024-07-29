Eva Longoria Shows Off Stunning Figure in 'Summer Uniform' During Spain Getaway

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star proudly embraces her fit physique in a sizzling all-black outfit as she soaks up the sun at a beach in the European country.

AceShowbiz - Eva Longoria appeared to have proven that she has been maintaining her fit physique at her current age. The former "Desperate Housewives" star showed off her stunning figure in her "summer uniform" during a tropical getaway.

On Sunday, July 28, the 49-year-old actress offered social media users a look at her fun activity during summer. Making use of her Instagram page, she treated her followers to a photo from her vacation in Spain.

In the never-before-seen picture, it could be seen that Eva was having fun at a beach in the European country. She was photographed walking on white sand, seemingly getting ready to dip her body in the clear blue water. She was fixing her hair while keeping her head low. She appeared to have enjoyed her relaxing day as she flashed her radiant big smile.

For the beach outing on the sunny day, Eva proudly showcased her body in a sizzling all-black outfit. She looked stunning in a black bra top that came with a halter neck design. While going barefoot, she also donned a pair of matching undies.

The former "Telenovela" star accessorized herself with a pair of earrings, a gold necklace, bracelet and several rings. To shield her eyes from the harsh direct sunlight, she put on a pair of black sunglasses. In addition, her long dark-colored hair is styled in an updo. Along with the snap, she wrote, "Summer uniform," adding a bikini emoji.

The post came one day after Eva was caught on camera spending time with her son Santiago at a beach in Marbella. On Saturday, July 27, she apparently had a great time with her 6-year-old son as she was spotted accompanying him to play and having a sweet interaction with him. At one point, she was seen carrying two cups of coffee as she walked on the shore.

In contrast to her outfit in the Sunday photo, Eva went with a vibrant ensemble for the Saturday day out. She sported a yellow-and-orange bra top and a pair of matching panties after ditching an oversized long-sleeved yellow shirt.