Simone Biles Acts 'a Fool' in TikTok Video After Suffering Injury at Paris Olympics

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles is in her mood following her impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The artistic gymnast has taken to social media to share a video of he acting "a fool" after the USA gymnastics team went through qualifiers.

Celebrating her qualifying for the all-around competition, the athlete took to TikTok on Sunday, July 28 to post the clip that saw her vibing to Monaleo's "Don Who Leo". Seemingly in good spirits, she mouthed the lyrics of the song while someone off camera was clapping to the beat.

"Get off that Don Julio," the rhyme begins. "Act a foo-leo/ 'B***h, I called your motherf**king phone/ that's how you do me, ho?" The Olympic medalist captioned the video, which she also uploaded to her Instagram Story, with, "don't mind me acting a fool."

Biles didn't seem to be in pain in the video despite injuring her ankle while warming up for her floor exercise during Team USA's second rotation earlier on Sunday. She aggravated a lower left leg injury, saying it hurt to push off and left the arena floor at one point.

She, however, stayed in the competition with a heavily taped calf and was seen heavily limping. Her coach Cecile Landi told reporters that Biles has been dealing with calf pain for a couple weeks before Paris, and that it flared up again during Sunday's competition.

Despite the injury, Biles executed her routines on the floor, vault and uneven bars, securing the highest all-around qualification score of the day with 59.566. In comparison, her teammate Sunisa Lee, the reigning Olympic champion, finished second with 56.132, while Jordan Chiles secured a spot just behind at 56.065, but won't advance due to the two-athlete limit per country for the final.

The star-studded Bercy Arena was crowded with celebrities including Tom Cruise, Ariana Grande and Snoop Dogg supporting the U.S. team. Someone speculated that Biles was flexing in the TikTok video after drawing a celebrity crowd on Sunday.

"She said I know all these celebs showed up to watch me, but I'm always going to be 100% who I am and have fun and be the g*****n greatest," a comment read. "Welcome to the Simone show. I love her. Always been the best in all the ways."