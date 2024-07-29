Johnny Depp Mourns Death of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Co-Star Tamayo Perry

Cover Images/Walt Disney Pictures/Cliff Owen/CNP Celebrity

The Jack Sparrow depicter in Walt Disney's fantasy supernatural swashbuckler film series remembers Perry, who died in a shark attack in June, as a 'lovely man' with a 'huge heart.'

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp has paid tribute to his former "Pirates of the Caribbean" co-star Tamayo Perry, who tragically passed away in a shark attack in June. On his Instagram Stories, Depp shared a touching message and a photo of Perry.

"Even though it was some years ago now, I remember Tamayo well. A lovely man, with a huge heart and zest for life," Depp wrote. He sent his condolences to Perry's wife, adding, "Emilia, I send you all my love and strength. You are in my thoughts. With love, Johnny."

In addition to being an actor, Perry was also a renowned surfer and lifeguard in Honolulu. Depp expressed his condolences to Perry's wife Emilia and shared a link to a GoFundMe page set up in Perry's honor.

Johnny Depp paid tribute to late 'Pirates of the Caribbean' co-star Tamayo Perry.

The fundraiser, organized by Emilia Perry, has raised over $112,845 towards its $200,000 goal. The page describes Perry as a "hero" and a "legendary waterman" who "lived life to the absolute fullest."

Perry's death has deeply affected the surfing community in Hawaii. Honolulu's mayor described him as a "highly respected" and "legendary waterman." According to Emilia Perry, her husband texted his family before he died, expressing his excitement to meet God and his belief in the importance of prayer, forgiveness and love.

Johnny Depp's tribute underscores the close bond he shared with Perry and the profound impact of his loss. It also highlights the incredible outpouring of support and love for Perry's family and legacy.