Comic-Con 2024: 'Futurama' Season 12 Guest Stars Revealed

Hulu TV

The new season will feature a host of celebrity guest stars, including Danny Trejo, Tom Kenny, Ana Ortiz, Cara Delevingne, Bill Nye, Kyle Maclachlan, LeVar Burton and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Brace yourselves, "Futurama" fans! The beloved sci-fi series is back for a thrilling season 12, packed with mind-bending adventures and an array of celebrity guest stars. During its panel at the San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the show revealed what is waiting ahead in this exciting new season.

"Futurama" is all set to return with its highly anticipated 12th season on Hulu beginning Monday, July 29. Fans of the series, created by Matt Groening and developed by David X. Cohen, have much to look forward to as their favorite cast members tackle new wild, wacky and hilarious adventures. The series' revival in 2023 was critically acclaimed, and it has only fueled the excitement for season 12.

This season promises even more celebrity cameos, adding fresh faces to the Planet Express crew's universe. Viewers can expect guest appearances from renowned personalities such as Danny Trejo, Tom Kenny, Ana Ortiz and LeVar Burton, to name a few. Trejo will be voicing Bender's cousin, Doblando, leading him to their ancestral robot village in Mexico. Renee Victor joins as Bender's grandma, Abuelatron, while Tom Kenny will be depicting a Gamester Alien who forces the crew to participate in deadly birthday party games.

The series will also feature Cara Delevingne as herself, a futurist fashion icon, with some additional new parts. Tim Gunn will cover Milan Fashion Week 3024, and science enthusiasts will be thrilled to see Bill Nye hosting the 3024 Inventors Awards and Neil deGrasse Tyson solving the greatest mysteries of all time with science. LeVar Burton appears as a hologram version of himself, adding an extra pinch of excitement for that episode.

Voice actors John DiMaggio (Bender), Maurice LaMarche (Calculon, Morbo), Katey Sagal (Leela) and Billy West (Fry, Zoidberg) among others, express their enthusiasm for these collaborations. "Well, I was there for the LeVar Burton session," DiMaggio teased. "And so LeVar and I are old friends, so I'm excited for that episode."

"The one where we previewed at the panel," Maurice LaMarche stated, "we read them sometimes, because we recorded some of this during COVID, separately from the other actors. And then you see it on screen and go, 'Oh my God, it's 15 times more brilliant than I thought it already was.' And it was already brilliant."

As the series embarks on new orbits around the sun, fans will join the crew on journeys involving AI friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags and uncovering the five-million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And of course, the episodes will continue delving into the time-twisted romance of Fry and Leela.