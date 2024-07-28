Perrie Edwards Forgives Zayn Malik, Finds Healthy Love With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Instagram Celebrity

Former Little Mix star Perrie Edwards opens up about her past relationship with Zayn Malik and how she has moved forward to find true and healthy love with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

AceShowbiz - Former Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, 31, has found peace after her painful split from ex-fiance and former One Direction member Zayn Malik, also 31. The couple, who began dating in 2012, had a much-publicized engagement in August 2013 before ultimately announcing their separation in August 2015. Speaking candidly about the breakup, Perrie admitted it was "gut-wrenching" and left her questioning whether she wanted to try love again.

Despite the challenging end to their relationship, Perrie has since found solace in her current relationship with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 30. She shared, "It's safety, it's calm. It's being able to approach that person with anything and know that they'll support you. They've always got your back. It's a healthy love and I can't explain it. It just feels nice."

Perrie revealed that her past relationship with Zayn taught her valuable lessons about love and what it should truly feel like. Without referring to Zayn by name, she reflected, "When you are young, you do just think that idea of love is normal and it's not. And you don't realize that until you step away from it and then you experience something different."

Perrie and Zayn's tumultuous relationship had even inspired Little Mix's hit single "Shout Out to My Ex," which includes lyrics addressing her past heartbreak and moving on. The song, along with its unapologetic lyrics, resonated with many fans who had gone through similar experiences.

Since the breakup, Zayn Malik began an on-again, off-again relationship with American model Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares a daughter, Khai. Meanwhile, Perrie has enjoyed success as a solo artist, with her debut solo single "Don't Forget About Us" reaching number one on the Big Top 40 chart and her latest track "Tears" garnering praise from fans.

Perrie and Alex's son Axel, aged two, is also making his way into Perrie's music, featuring in her upcoming debut album. This new phase in Perrie's life showcases her growth and contentment after a roller-coaster past relationship. As she continues to thrive personally and professionally, Perrie Edwards serves as an inspiration to many young fans navigating the complexities of love and life.