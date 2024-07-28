Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Mark His Brother's 18th Birthday With Party and Heartfelt Posts

Instagram Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian and baby daddy Tristan Thompson joined forces to celebrate a significant milestone in their close-knit family, turning the spotlight on Tristan's younger brother, Amari, as he celebrated his 18th birthday.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have shown that family bonds transcend personal setbacks, with the duo coming together to celebrate Tristan's younger brother Amari Thompson's 18th birthday. The heartfelt tributes shared on social media captured the love and admiration they hold for their beloved family member, who has triumphed over numerous health adversities.

Khloe, 40, took to Instagram to share a touching tribute, filled with photos and memories that highlighted the special moments she has shared with Amari over the years. Her caption read, "Happy 18th Birthday sweet angel Amari!! I can't believe you are 18! You have changed our lives in the best possible ways! Thank you for being an angel to us all!"

She continued, "You are the sweetest, silliest and most loving young man. I hope you feel how much we love and adore you our sweet angel Amari," emphasizing the deep affection the family holds for him.

Khloe Kardashian celebrates Amari Thompson's birthday with a party

Amari, who suffers from a severe form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), has faced significant health challenges throughout his life. The celebrations included moments where Khloe's son, Tatum, was seen planting a gentle kiss on Amari's cheek, portraying the genuine bond within the Kardashian-Thompson family.

Tristan Thompson, 33, also honored his brother with a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, "Happy birthday, Amari! Big number 18! We are so blessed and fortunate for all the blessings that you bring to our lives! You are always a beacon of light! I love you so much and I'm so so blessed to be your older brother."

Tristan Thompson wishes younger bother Amari a happy birthday

The shared images included loving moments with their late mother, Andrea Thompson, who tragically passed away in January 2023 due to a heart attack.

Both Khloe and Tristan have shown immense support for Amari, especially after Tristan became his legal guardian. The touching celebratory posts also featured memories of the family gathering for various occasions, underscoring the importance of unity and shared love.

Kris Jenner, the Kardashian matriarch, joined in the celebration, expressing her deep affection for Amari in a touching message on Instagram. "Happy 18th birthday Amari!!! You are the sweetest, most special soul and we all love you so very much," she wrote, "Each and every time we are together I am grateful for the lessons you teach me. I thank God every day for your spirit and the love that you give."

Kris Jenner attends Amari Thompson's birthday party

The birthday celebration included an intimate gathering with Jamaican cuisine, honoring Amari's heritage and making the day incredibly special for the Thompson-Kardashian family.

This collaborative celebration is a testament to the family's ability to rise above past difficulties and continue to support and love one another. Despite their romantic split and past turbulences, Khloe and Tristan remain committed to fostering an environment of love and care for their family.

Through their public tributes, the Kardashian-Thompson family has effectively illustrated that the bonds of love and support can overcome any challenge, turning moments of hardship into celebrations of resilience and unity.