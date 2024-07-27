Cheryl Burke Recalls Billy Ray Cyrus Donkey Kicking 'DWTS' Staffer During Rehearsal

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The former 'Dancing with the Star' pro-dancer's shocking revelation on her podcast arrives amid the country music star's ugly divorce from estranged wife Firerose.

AceShowbiz - Cheryl Burke reveals Billy Ray Cyrus' shocking interaction with a crew member during his stint on "Dancing with the Stars". In a new episode of her "Sex, Lies and Spray Tans" podcast, the dancer claimed that she once witnessed the singer "physically hurt" a staffer.

In the episode, Cheryl said that "donkey kicked" the crew member "out of nowhere" when he starred on the dancing competition show back in 2007. "I love Billy Ray. He was always so nice to me. But I have to tell you the story," the "DWTS" alum told guest Jill Escoto.

"We have dress rehearsal right before we go live, about two hours prior to the show, and we do this as if it's the real thing, except it's like an R-rated version because [host] Tom Bergeron would always just talk s**t and it was so funny," she recounted. She added that even though they joked around they also "took their dancing very seriously" during the dress rehearsal and "still had to get on our marks."

A stage manager later asked Billy Ray to "get on his mark" so "the director could light him." However, the father of Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus ignored him. That prompted the staff to repeatedly ask the musician with the inquiry which apparently angered him.

"[The stage manager had] been asking like three, four times by then, and Billy Ray kicked him out of nowhere. Straight up donkey kicked him," she continued. "Don't kick him, let alone, don't kick anyone. It turned into a hot mess. His time was up after that. It was not OK. It came out of nowhere."

When Jill said that it might be "an accident," Cheryl insisted that it wasn't. "No, it was very much intentional. Maybe he was nervous, but you can't physically hurt somebody," she stressed. "You need to do your job. We're not doing this for free either, by the way."

Cheryl's shocking revelation arrived amid Billy Ray's ugly divorce from estranged wife Firerose. They split only seven months after tying the knot.