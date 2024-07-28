Ten Celebrities Who Fall Victim to AI Hoopla

Pexels/Tara Winstead Celebrity

While Artificial Intelligence offers entertainment for fans, the advanced technologies have also done some harm through faux photos and videos featuring celebrities.

Some irresponsible people created AI-generated videos and photos portraying stars doing sexual activities. Some other celebrities, on the other hand, were enraged over fake audios and videos about their personal life and fake advertisements.

Find out these 10 celebrities who have fallen victim to the concerning AI technology.

1. Nicki Minaj Instagram Nicki Minaj is among the celebrities who fall victim to AI. In 2023, the "Barbie World" femcee blasted the Internet after a deep fake video emerged, showing her married to an AI-generated Tom Holland and getting into an argument with AI Mark Zuckerberg. Reacting to the bizarre video, the "Pink Friday 2" star wrote on X, "HELP!!! What in the AI shapeshifting cloning conspiracy theory is this?!?!! I hope the whole internet get deleted!!!" She added in a separate post, "I do not know! But as Queen of the British Monarchy & the commonwealth, I hereby abolish the internet. Effective @ 0900 military time tomorrow morning, 10th July, 20 hundred & 23. BON VOYAGE B***H."

2. Tom Hanks Instagram Tom Hanks, meanwhile, had to alert fans about a deceptive advertisement featuring an AI-generated version of himself. He took to his Instagram to bring awareness to fans, noting that he wasn't related to the company or product. "There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it," the "Forrest Gump" actor said in an October 2023 post. Tom, however, didn't reveal the company or the product.

3. MrBeast Instagram Someone apparently tried to use MrBeast with AI. Last year, a faux ad featuring the popular YouTuber emerged. The campaign saw the Internet personality promised his followers "an iPhone 15 Pro for just $2." Upon catching wind of the ad, MrBeast addressed the matter on X. "Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me…," he wrote at the time. He later criticized social media who didn't seem to be ready to handle AI hazard, saying, "are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes? This is a serious problem."

4. Scarlett Johansson Cover Images/Sean Thornton Scarlett Johansson fell victim to AI started way back in 2011. At the time, a hacker, who was later sentenced to 10 years in prison, stole and posted her nude pictures online. Years later, people started to make AI-generated videos featuring "The Avengers" actress' face onto someone else's body. One of the clips even gained over 1.5 million views on a major porn site. Despite the controversy, Scarlett admitted that she wasn't that bothered. Speaking to The Washington Post in 2018, the "Black Widow" star said, "Clearly this doesn't affect me as much because people assume it's not actually me in a porno."

5. Robert Pattinson Cover Images/JOHN NACION AI-generated videos featuring Robert Pattinson may not be harmless, but they are bizarre to say the least. "The Batman" star was seen doing a weird dance in a viral TikTok video, which he called "terrifying." "The amount of people who know me quite well and will still be like, 'Why are you doing weird dancing videos on TikTok?' It's really bizarre," the Edward Cullen depicter in "Twilight" told the Evening Standard. "We're two years away from it being indistinguishable from reality."

6. Cardi B Instagram Cardi B lashed out on X when someone created A.I. generated audio and photos of her husband Offset allegedly "cheating" on her. "Offset has allegedly cheated on Cardi B once again. How embarrassing," the post said. In a now-deleted X Voice note, Cardi B threatened to take legal action against the creator. "All these little games that you guys want to play online, it's going to be over with," Cardi said. "You're going to be getting sued, and we're going to make an example out of you. Yeah, and that was a terrible AI voice, by the way."

7. Kristen Bell Instagram Back in 2020, fake explicit videos of Kristen Bell went viral. The actress' husband Dax Shepard learned about the deepfake pornography videos from his friend Ashton Kutcher who told him that Kristen was used in deepfake pornography. Speaking to Vox in the same year, the "Frozen (2013)" said, "I was just shocked, because this is my face... belongs to me. It's hard to think about that I'm being exploited."

8. Angel Reese Instagram Also one of the victims of AI is Angel Reese. The LSU forward was forced to set the record straight after AI-generated photos of her committing sexual acts made rounds on the web. On her social media account, the athlete shut down the authenticity to the "crazy and weird" salacious photos. "Creating fake AI pictures of me is crazy and weird AF!" Reese wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Like I know I'm fine & seem to have an appeal to some but I'm literally 21 and yall doing this bs when I would neverrrrrr."

9. Bobbi Althoff Instagram Bobbi Althoff made headlines earlier this year after non-consensual deepfake images hit the web. The podcast host wrote to her Instagram followers, "Hate to disappoint you all, but the reason I'm trending is 100% not me & is definitely AI generated," she explained to her supporters on Instagram. In a follow up video, Bobbi added, "I felt like it was a mistake or something, that it was bots or something. I didn't realize that it was people actually believing that that was me until my whole team called me and were like, 'Is this real?' " Althoff added that the A.I. clip was so graphic that she had to cover her eyes.