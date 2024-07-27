Ben Affleck Likely Quietly Buying New House in Brentwood Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

According to 'Million Dollar Listing' star Josh Flagg, he's heard that the 'Gone Girl' star is quietly in escrow on something in Brentwood, so he may not be renting anymore.

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck may have found his comfort zone amid persistent rumors of his separation from Jennifer Lopez. The actor, who has been living separately from his wife for more than two months now, is believed to be putting roots down in Brentwood.

The Hollywood star has been staying in a rented mansion after moving out from his Beverly Hills mansion, which he shares with J.Lo. Now Josh Flagg has claimed that he's heard the "Argo" actor may be actually buying a new home in Brentwood, instead of renting it.

Met at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Friday, July 26, he was asked by a TMZ photographer if renting a home in Brentwood is a wise move for Ben. "Probably because he maybe hasn't found, he doesn't know what he's doing. Maybe they'll get back together," he weighed in.

The "Million Dollar Listing" star then spilled the beans about the juicy rumors. "Actually, I heard that they were quietly in escrow on something in Brentwood. So, maybe he's not renting," he said with a smirk on his face.

Josh also shared his theory on why the couple publicly listing their marital home hints at their marital woes. "There's got to be a reason," he said of the pair's decision to sell their house after purchasing it last year.

"It's going to obviously be either this I called 3D is death, divorce or disparity. Well, they're not death. So we know that. So we got divorce is another option and then I don't think there's any financial hardship," he explained, before concluding, "I mean, I would assume that they're getting a divorce."

While Ben has been staying in Brentwood and focusing on his work, J.Lo has been spending time in another coast since the Fourth of July weekend. She recently returned to New York City after throwing a lavish 55th birthday party in the Hamptons without her husband.