Travis Kelce Makes Heartwarming Gesture Towards Young Taylor Swift Fan at Chiefs Training Camp

The 34-year-old tight end made a young Swiftie's day at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Friday, July 26, tossing one of his gloves to her after practice.

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce returned to football action this week as Kansas City began training camp ahead of their attempt at a historic three-peat. The tight end has had a busy summer following girlfriend Taylor Swift around Europe as she performed her smash-hit "Eras Tour". The couple continue to go from strength to strength but will now be separated for a large amount of time as Kelce resumes his football career.

But Kelce still cannot escape Swift's loyal legion of fans and one young girl was at Chiefs practice with her parents on Friday, July 26. As Kelce made his way back towards the locker room after practice, he eyed one fan to throw his gloves to. The girl, wearing Swift merchandise, caught Kelce's attention and he pointed at her before throwing his gloves to her. She caught both of them as her mom celebrated wildly and her dad looked stunned.

On Friday, Swifties celebrated the anniversary of Kelce "shooting his shot" with the pop star and praised his persistence. On July 26, 2023, Kelce revealed in an episode of the "New Heights" podcast that he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Swifties took to X to commend Kelce's gesture, with one user writing, "Forever thankful for friendship bracelet, New Heights and Jason [Kelce] being an inquisitive big brother." Another added, "Travis Kelce got Taylor Swift's attention one year ago today. The rest is history." A third referred to their story as a "real life romantic comedy."