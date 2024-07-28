 
Ryan Reynolds Confirms Sex of Fourth Child With Blake Lively
Ryan revealed their son's name during a speech at the premiere of his film "Deadpool & Wolverine". However, many trolled the couple over the moniker they chose for their youngest child, Olin.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds has finally confirmed the sex of his and Blake Lively's child. The "Deadpool” actor revealed he and Lively welcomed a baby boy in an Instagram post featuring Reynolds and John Bell, a special Wrexham AFC fan who shares a unique bond with the star.

As Bell expressed his grieving journey following the death of his son, Jake, Reynolds offered his condolences and made the surprising announcement. "I want to share with you that I too have a son and that if … boy, John, if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I've done a pretty damn good job," the Hollywood star said.

Following the reveal, social media users were quick to criticize the Hollywood couple over what some considered a "weird" moniker. "Celebrities give their kids decent names challenge: failed," someone reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A second user wrote, "We [are] making up names I see." A third critic, who seemingly failed to understand the meaning behind the name, questioned, "What the hell does that even mean."

Some others joked that Ryan and Blake's close friend Taylor Swift would have trouble fitting the name into her lyrics, something which she has done in the past with the couple's first three children. "Taylor is gonna have to work that into a song some how," one person claimed.

