Kehlani to Embark on 'Crash World Tour' This Fall

Instagram Music

The 'Night Like This' songstress, who released her latest album 'Crash' on June 21, will be joined by British girl group FLO and Atlanta raptress Anycia during the tour.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kehlani has announced her upcoming "Crash World Tour". Taking to social media, the "Night Like This" songstress confirmed that she will be hitting the road again this fall and revealed dates of its North American leg.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, July 23, the 29-year-old shared a poster of the 31-date jaunt. According to the post, the musician will kick things off on September 4 at Minneapolis' Armory before making stops at major cities like Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Miami and Los Angeles.

Kehlani, who will be joined by British girl group FLO and Atlanta raptress Anycia during the trek, will conclude it on November 2 at San Francisco's Chase Center. She captioned her post, "CRASH WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICA Ft @flolikethis & @anyciaaaaaa ONSALE FRIDAY! C U SOON!"

Kehlani first teased her tour in June. While speaking to fans during an Instagram Live, she said, "I also made this album specifically to tour. Like, specifically to tour," making a reference to her latest studio effort "Crash". She went on to spill, "I made every single song to be like, 'This either gonna be fun to dance to, fun to like rage to.' ... To sing my a** off."

"It's made for the live version. My hope is that, at some point, I'll get like a live version of this album," the Oakland native continued. "And you know you are getting a tour announcement."

"I hope everyone that follows me right now fully understands that [this is] actually the main part of my career. Like, tour is my s**t," she further stressed. "Yes, I'm touring this year. I'm touring at the end of the year, in the fall."

"Crash" was released on June 21 via Atlantic Records. The project consists of 13 tracks, including previously released singles "After Hours" and "Next 2 U", the latter of which peaked at No. 4 on Rhythmic Airplay.