 
Blake Lively Thanks Gigi Hadid for Fun Date at 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Premiere
Cover Images/Roger Wong/INSTARimages
Movie

The 'Gossip Girl' star and the Victoria's Secret model stole the show at the premiere of the forthcoming movie, which stars the former's husband Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

  • Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid dazzled at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere, showcasing their stunning looks while expressing gratitude to the behind-the-scenes team responsible for their glamorous appearances.

Blake Lively has praised her close friend Gigi Hadid for her "perfect date" status at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere. The actress, 36, donned a custom Versace jumpsuit inspired by her Lady Deadpool character, while Hadid, 29, rocked a Wolverine-inspired ensemble from Miu Miu.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Lively shared her enthusiasm for the event and thanked the designers who contributed to her "LadyPool couture." She specifically acknowledged Versace, Christian Louboutin, and Judith Leiber for their remarkable work.

  Editors' Pick

Lively also expressed her appreciation for the jewelry designers Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewels, who provided her with "chic, elegant, and delicate" pieces. She extended her gratitude to Kristofer Buckle, Jennifer Yepez and Nails by Mei for enhancing her beauty.

In addition, Lively complimented her co-stars, Isabella Ferrer and Alex Neustaedter, for their support. She praised Michele Morrone for traveling to the premiere.

Lively concluded her message by thanking the fans who attended the event. "Thank you to all the fans who came out, dressed to impress. You made the night feel something close to magic," she wrote.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Blake Lively Reacts to Taylor Swift's Cheeky Comment on Husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively Reacts to Taylor Swift's Cheeky Comment on Husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively Lives Her Childhood Dream After Meeting NSYNC at 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Premiere

Blake Lively Lives Her Childhood Dream After Meeting NSYNC at 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Premiere

Blake Lively Shuts Down Ryan Reynolds Divorce Rumors with Hilarious Response

Blake Lively Shuts Down Ryan Reynolds Divorce Rumors with Hilarious Response

Blake Lively Pays Homage to Britney Spears with Denim Look

Blake Lively Pays Homage to Britney Spears with Denim Look

Latest News
Comic-Con 2024: Fire at HBO 'The Penguin' SDCC Installation Leads to Evacuation
  • Jul 27, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Fire at HBO 'The Penguin' SDCC Installation Leads to Evacuation

GloRilla Applauded for Natural Beauty in New Steamy Mirror Selfies
  • Jul 27, 2024

GloRilla Applauded for Natural Beauty in New Steamy Mirror Selfies

Blake Lively Thanks Gigi Hadid for Fun Date at 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Premiere
  • Jul 27, 2024

Blake Lively Thanks Gigi Hadid for Fun Date at 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Premiere

Megan Fox Not Pregnant Despite Speculation After Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's New MV
  • Jul 27, 2024

Megan Fox Not Pregnant Despite Speculation After Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's New MV

Lady GaGa Proud of Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance Despite Backlash
  • Jul 27, 2024

Lady GaGa Proud of Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance Despite Backlash

Steve Harvey Accused of 'Cheating' on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
  • Jul 27, 2024

Steve Harvey Accused of 'Cheating' on 'Celebrity Family Feud'