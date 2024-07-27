Blake Lively Thanks Gigi Hadid for Fun Date at 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Premiere

Cover Images/Roger Wong/INSTARimages Movie

The 'Gossip Girl' star and the Victoria's Secret model stole the show at the premiere of the forthcoming movie, which stars the former's husband Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid dazzled at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere, showcasing their stunning looks while expressing gratitude to the behind-the-scenes team responsible for their glamorous appearances.

Blake Lively has praised her close friend Gigi Hadid for her "perfect date" status at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere. The actress, 36, donned a custom Versace jumpsuit inspired by her Lady Deadpool character, while Hadid, 29, rocked a Wolverine-inspired ensemble from Miu Miu.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Lively shared her enthusiasm for the event and thanked the designers who contributed to her "LadyPool couture." She specifically acknowledged Versace, Christian Louboutin, and Judith Leiber for their remarkable work.

Lively also expressed her appreciation for the jewelry designers Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewels, who provided her with "chic, elegant, and delicate" pieces. She extended her gratitude to Kristofer Buckle, Jennifer Yepez and Nails by Mei for enhancing her beauty.

In addition, Lively complimented her co-stars, Isabella Ferrer and Alex Neustaedter, for their support. She praised Michele Morrone for traveling to the premiere.

Lively concluded her message by thanking the fans who attended the event. "Thank you to all the fans who came out, dressed to impress. You made the night feel something close to magic," she wrote.