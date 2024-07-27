Kelly Clarkson Left in Tears After Celine Dion's Emotional Performance at Olympics Opening Ceremony

Instagram Music

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer triumphantly returns to the stage during the opening ceremony and performs Edith Piaf's classic 'Hymne A L'Amour', nearly two years after canceling her world tour due to stiff-person syndrome.

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion's return to the stage during the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris was nothing short of breathtaking. On Friday, July 26, the French-Canadian singer lit up the night sky by performing Edith Piaf's classic "Hymne A L'Amour" at the base of the Eiffel Tower while the Olympic Rings illuminated above her head. She wore a dazzling white Dior haute couture gown by Maria Graza, adding to the elegance of the event.

The moment was profoundly moving for many, including Kelly Clarkson, who was covering the event for NBC alongside Mike Tirico and Peyton Manning. "I actually can't talk," Clarkson, 42, tearfully admitted, visibly overwhelmed by the performance. "That was incredible," Tirico added, capturing the sentiment in the air.

"People don't know her story. What she's been going through physically... it's just incredible what she's overcome and have that moment," Clarkson continued. The "American Idol" champion, who could be heard sniffling, described Dion as a "vocal athlete," further praising her for overcoming significant challenges to make this comeback.

Celine Dion, 56, has been battling stiff-person syndrome (SPS), a rare progressive neurological disorder that has significantly impacted her ability to perform. According to the Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation, SPS affects the central nervous system, causing symptoms such as "hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain, chronic anxiety," and violent muscle spasms capable of dislocating joints or breaking bones. These struggles were documented in the film "I Am: Celine Dion", which premiered in June, where Dion revealed, "My vocal cords used to lead my way, and now I can't even just talk with them. I barely could walk, and I was missing very much living."

Despite these obstacles, Dion's willpower and passion have driven her back to the stage. "I'm working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder. Tomorrow is another day. But there's one thing that will never stop, and that's the will. It's the passion. It's the dream. It's the determination," she declared. This spirit of determination echoes through the Games as athletes from around the world showcase their skills and aspirations.

The performance not only marked Dion's first live appearance revealing her diagnosis in December 2022 but also symbolized her unwavering determination to continue her career despite the hurdles. With emotions running high, NBC's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were also captivated by her rendition, highlighting the transcendent power of music and resilience.