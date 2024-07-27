Celine Dion Closes the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony by Performing on Eiffel Tower

Instagram Music

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion has finally made her return to the stage. The "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker, who has been battling Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), gave an emotional performance from the Eiffel Tower to close the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris.

During the Friday evening, July 26 show, the 56-year-old gave a rendition of "La Vie En Rose", which was originally sung by French music icon Edith Piaf. She closed the ceremony immediately after the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

For the outfit, Celine wowed in a silver embellished turtleneck gown that was covered with sequins and cascading strands of shimmering beaded fringe. She completed her look with ellegant diamond earrings and styled her hair slicked back in a bun.

Celine's headline-making performance has amazed viewers, inlcuding fellow musician Kelly Clarkson. The "American Idol" winner, who was serving as a commentator on the proceedings for NBC , was at left speechless by the show, calling Celine "a vocal athlete."

This marked Celine's first live performance since she disclosed that she is living with stiff person syndrome. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, it is "a rare, progressive syndrome that affects the nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord."

Despite her ongoing battle with stiff person syndrome, Celine is determined to return to the stage. The singer, who was forced to cancel her "Courage World Tour" and her previously planned Las Vegas residency due to her condition, is poised to make a grand return to the Sin City.

Sources claimed Celine is in the "final stages" of signing a residency deal with Resorts World. The deal has been in negotiation for several months, and the residency is expected to kick off in late 2024 or early 2025.

"This is all her," a source told TMZ. "No one is pushing her to do it. She has a passion for getting back onstage, and she's gonna do it."