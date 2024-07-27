Christina Hall Apparently Shades Ex Josh With Song 'Gold Digger' Amid Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

After accusing her estranged husband of financial misconduct, the 'Christina on the Coast' host appears to have shaded him with the 2005 track by Kanye West.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Christina Hall appeared to have shaded Josh Hall with her recent social media post. After accusing her estranged husband of financial misconduct, the "Christina on the Coast" host, formerly known as Christina El Moussa, played Kanye West's song titled "Gold Digger".

On Friday, July 26, the 41-year-old reality TV star stepped out at Castaway Park in Newport Beach, California. She was caught on camera walking her dog while enjoying the breathtaking view of the ocean and clear blue sky during the sunny day.

Christina made sure to document the relaxing stroll with her smartphone before later sharing the video on Instagram Stories. Over the short footage, she wrote, "Another beautiful newport beach day." Along with it, she set Ye's track "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx as the background music, apparently takim aim at Josh.

Christina Hall apparently shaded Josh Hall with Kanye West's song 'Gold Digger'.

For the day out, Christina opted to wear an all-black outfit. She flaunted her stunning figure in a black crop top that came with a plunging neckline and a pair of matching leggings. She also donned a pair of matching sunglasses, sneakers and hat. In addition, she styled her long blonde tresses in loose waves and let them loose.

That same day, DailyMail claimed that Christina felt that "she has been wronged" by Josh. A source spilled to the media outlet, "Christina is ready to fight Josh, and the battle between them has only just begun. She is getting evidence together for the divorce but he's also ready for battle. Josh wants to clear his name and get justice from himself, whereas Christina feels she has been wronged."

On July 16, it was reported that Christina and 44-year-old Josh, who got married in April 2022 after dating for less than one year, had filed divorce papers in Orange County, California, citing irreconcilable differences. Their separation began on July 8, according to the filing.

Later on, Christina filed legal documents alleging that Josh diverted over $35,000 of her rental property income into his personal bank account. She provided a screenshot of a text message she received on July 8, which she claimed showed Josh contacting her property manager to redirect future payments to a different account. However, Josh denied the allegation.