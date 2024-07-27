Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram Again After Posting Bizarre Messages

Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has deactivated Instagram yet again. The "Toxic" hitmaker stepped back from the photo-sharing platform just days after she let out some bizarre messages.

It remains unclear why the 42-year-old Princess of Pop shut down her account. However, over the weekend, she shared a poem, titled "since feeling is first" by E. E. Cummings while fuming "WORD MY A** !!!"

"We are for each other:then. Laugh, leaning back in my arms, for life's not a paragraph," read part of the poem. "And death i think is no parenthesis."

Later on Sunday, July 21, the "...Baby One More Time" singer shared a photo of her backside. She posed for the camera inside her bathroom while wearing nothing but a tiny black thong.

Going topless, Britney seemingly cupped her chest while facing backward. The mom of two had her blonde locks styled up in a ponytail. "You know me ??? Me don't know english … say hello to my a**!!!"

Britney often left people concerned about her well-being since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. One in particular was Kaitlyn Bristowe, who said she was "worried" about the musician.

During a recent episode of Tish Cyrus' "Sorry We're Stoned" podcast, Kaitlyn said she wanted to swap lives with Britney to see "what's going on" because she's "so worried."

In response, Miley Cyrus' mom said she would be "scared" to trade lives with the "Criminal" songstress for a week. "I would be so scared," the momager stated, before asking, "What if you couldn't come back?"

"I get to come back and I would have a lot of answers … I'm very concerned," the former star of "The Bachelorette" explained. It prompted the host to lament, "It makes me sad."