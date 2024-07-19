 
Halsey Gets Britney Spears' Blessing for 'Lucky'
AceShowbiz
Music

In an exciting new chapter for Halsey fans, the artist confirms she has received the fellow songstress' blessing to interpolate the latter's 2000 hit song 'Lucky' on her upcoming track.

  • Jul 19, 2024

AceShowbiz - Halsey shared the news via X on Thursday morning, July 18, after a fan inquired about Britney Spears' involvement in clearing the sample. "Yes of course!" Halsey wrote, adding, "I wouldn't even dream of doing it without her blessing!" This revelation surprised many, especially given Spears' recent social media activities indicating her reluctance to return to the music industry.

Spears had previously stated in a now-deleted Instagram post that she was not planning a return to music, even as rumors swirled about potential collaborations with Charli XCX. Charli later confirmed that although she had written music for Spears, it was never recorded.

  Editors' Pick

For Halsey, the interpolation of "Lucky" carries personal significance. "When I was five, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different. love you forever," she shared in an Instagram post earlier this month. The song's poignant lyrics touch on the emotional rollercoaster of fame, echoing the sentiments of the original: "She's so lucky, she's a star/ But she cry, cry, cries in her lonely heart, thinking/ If there's nothing missing in my life/ Then why do these tears come at night?"

"Lucky" follows the release of Halsey's prior single, "The End", on which she opens up about her health struggles. Over the past year, Halsey has been candid about her diagnoses with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. "Long story short, I'm lucky to be alive," she wrote on June 4. "Short story short, I wrote an album. It begins with The End." The singer also took a two-year break for privacy amid her medical challenges but expressed her eagerness to return to music despite the difficulties.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Halsey Fires Back at 'Body Cops' Criticizing Her Racy Outfits

Halsey Fires Back at 'Body Cops' Criticizing Her Racy Outfits

Halsey Pushes Boundaries in Bold Music Video for New Single 'Safeword'

Halsey Pushes Boundaries in Bold Music Video for New Single 'Safeword'

Halsey Defends Chappell Roan After Her Grammys Speech Was Picked Apart by Journalist

Halsey Defends Chappell Roan After Her Grammys Speech Was Picked Apart by Journalist

Halsey Among Latest Stars to Evacuate Amid Ongoing LA Wildfires

Halsey Among Latest Stars to Evacuate Amid Ongoing LA Wildfires

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo