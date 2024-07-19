Halsey Gets Britney Spears' Blessing for 'Lucky'

AceShowbiz - Halsey shared the news via X on Thursday morning, July 18, after a fan inquired about Britney Spears' involvement in clearing the sample. "Yes of course!" Halsey wrote, adding, "I wouldn't even dream of doing it without her blessing!" This revelation surprised many, especially given Spears' recent social media activities indicating her reluctance to return to the music industry.

Spears had previously stated in a now-deleted Instagram post that she was not planning a return to music, even as rumors swirled about potential collaborations with Charli XCX. Charli later confirmed that although she had written music for Spears, it was never recorded.

For Halsey, the interpolation of "Lucky" carries personal significance. "When I was five, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different. love you forever," she shared in an Instagram post earlier this month. The song's poignant lyrics touch on the emotional rollercoaster of fame, echoing the sentiments of the original: "She's so lucky, she's a star/ But she cry, cry, cries in her lonely heart, thinking/ If there's nothing missing in my life/ Then why do these tears come at night?"

"Lucky" follows the release of Halsey's prior single, "The End", on which she opens up about her health struggles. Over the past year, Halsey has been candid about her diagnoses with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. "Long story short, I'm lucky to be alive," she wrote on June 4. "Short story short, I wrote an album. It begins with The End." The singer also took a two-year break for privacy amid her medical challenges but expressed her eagerness to return to music despite the difficulties.