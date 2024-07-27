Justin Timberlake's Lawyer Insists He's Not Drunk After Failing to Have DWI Case Tossed Out

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

Justin Timberlake's legal team is adamant that the NSYNC singer was not intoxicated at the time of his DWI arrest, and they are working diligently to clear his name.

AceShowbiz - Last month, Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI). His lawyer, Ed Burke, has been vocal in asserting that the pop star was not drunk. According to Burke, Timberlake should not have been arrested because the police made several critical errors during the arrest process.

Timberlake was pulled over on June 18 after reportedly failing to stop at a stop sign and weaving out of his lane. The arresting officer's report mentioned that Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot" and "glassy," and his speech was slurred. The police also noted a strong odor of alcohol from Timberlake, who admitted to having "one martini" but refused to take a Breathalyzer test.

Burke argued that these observations were not sufficient grounds for a DWI arrest, especially since he believes that procedural errors by the police significantly marred the legitimacy of the charge.

"The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI," Burke stated to multiple media outlets after a hearing on July 26. He emphasized that Timberlake always cooperated with the authorities and respected the judicial process.

Further compounding the complexities of the case, prosecutors have also acknowledged a "ministerial error" in the initial complaint, which led to an amended document being filed later. Burke has criticized this procedural mistake and other alleged lapses in due process as reasons why the charges should be dismissed.

The pop star was not present during the hearing as his lawyer asked the judge to throw out the case. However, the judge ruled that the case should move forward, explaining the paperwork issue had nothing to do with the facts of the case.

Despite the arrest and ongoing legal circumstances, Timberlake has continued with his tour. Addressing his fans during a concert in Chicago, Timberlake referenced the difficult week he had faced due to the legal troubles. "I know I'm hard to love sometimes but you keep loving me right back," he told the crowd, demonstrating his resilience amidst the turmoil.

Timberlake is scheduled to be re-arraigned on August 2, and he will attend the hearing virtually due to his tour commitments. His legal team remains confident that the charge will be dismissed, maintaining that the police errors will be a pivotal factor in their defense.

This incident has certainly put Timberlake in an unwanted spotlight, but his fans and legal team are hopeful that the coming proceedings will clear his name and allow him to focus on his music career without the ongoing legal distractions.