Adele Rocks Massive Diamond Ring, Fueling Rumors of Rich Paul Relationship Status

Instagram Celebrity

Rumors are flying as Grammy-winning singer Adele steps out with a massive diamond ring, adding fire to the speculation about her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Adele and Rich Paul have continually sparked engagement rumors, and their recent outing in London has only added fuel to the fire. The "Easy On Me" singer, 36, was spotted wearing a stunning pear-shaped diamond ring while leaving Chiltern Firehouse with Paul, 42, last weekend.

This eye-catching sparkler, estimated to cost up to $875,000 by jeweler Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds, has fans buzzing about a potential engagement.

Jeweler Taylor describes the ring as featuring an "8-carat pear-cut diamond in a 4-prong setting," set on a micro pave platinum band, giving it "an eye-catching sparkle." This ring appears different from a previous Lorraine Schwartz piece Adele wore in 2022, which was set on a row of diamonds.

The British tabloid, The Sun, suggests that Rich Paul proposed on July 18 and the couple celebrated at the Chiltern Firehouse. According to the outlet, Adele even FaceTimed friends and family to share the joyous news.

The couple, who began dating in 2021, has faced a series of engagement and marriage rumors. Adele regularly refers to Paul as her "husband," leading many fans to assume they've already tied the knot.

During her Las Vegas residency in September 2023, Adele added more to the speculation when she referred to Paul as her "husband" during a concert. "You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love, and my husband's here tonight," she told a female audience member who jokingly proposed.

A few months later, she seemingly confirmed their marriage during her friend Alan Carr's comedy gig in Los Angeles. Audience members reported that when Carr asked if anyone got married recently, Adele shouted, "I did." However, the couple has not officially confirmed their marital status.

She even referred to Rich Paul's daughter as her "stepdaughter" in May when congratulating the girl on her college graduation. "It is my stepdaughter's graduation this weekend," she told the crowd in Vegas. "Her name is Reonna... So I love you, darling. Congratulations."

In addition to their potential engagement, Adele has expressed her desire to expand her family. She is already a mother to an 11-year-old son, Angelo, from her previous marriage to Simon Konecki while Rich Paul has three children of his own. Despite the ongoing rumors and public appearances, both Adele and Paul prefer to keep their relationship details private.

As the songstress continues her busy schedule, including upcoming shows in a custom-built stadium in Munich, fans eagerly await any official announcements about her relationship status with Rich Paul. Until then, the speculation and excitement surrounding their romance are likely to continue.