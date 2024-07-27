 
Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Defends His Transgender Daughter Following His Anti-Trans Rant
Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

Singer Grimes, who shares children with the Tesla billionaire, has voiced her unwavering support for his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, following his controversial statements.

  • Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Grimes, 36, has publicly supported her stepdaughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, who recently challenged her father, Elon Musk, over his remarks about her gender transition-related medical treatment. On X (formerly known as Twitter), Grimes expressed her solidarity with Wilson by saying, "I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian."

Elon Musk recently participated in a podcast with Jordan Peterson, where he made a series of inflammatory statements about Wilson, including that he was "tricked" into allowing her to receive gender-affirming care at 16, and that she had been "killed" by a so-called "woke mind virus."

Wilson, who legally changed her name and gender in 2022, firmly rejected Musk's claims. She responded on Threads, stating, "This entire thing is completely made up," and expressed her disdain for Musk's comments, adding, "I'm legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don't concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me." She also criticized Musk's behavior, saying, "Go touch some f**king grass."

Grimes was quick to defend Wilson after her outburst on social media. When a user commented on the negative implications of "changing what God created," Grimes offered a counter-argued perspective.

  Editors' Pick

She said, "God gave us hands to build cathedrals, rockets to the moon. It's clearly divine to make use of God's greatest gift to humanity, which is creativity." She further added, "For me, God is the universe, not just infinite, but infinite possibility."

This public support from Grimes isn't unprecedented. She has previously called out Musk for his controversial tweets about transgender identity, notably when he tweeted, "Pronouns suck," in 2020. At that time, she openly opposed his views by replying, "I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a call. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart."

Wilson also touched upon her upbringing with Musk, stating that despite having half custody, he was largely absent, being present for "maybe 10% of the time." She revealed that she had not spoken to her father in about four years.

Grimes and Elon Musk share three children together, adding another layer of complexity to their relationship. As of now, Musk has not publicly responded to Grimes' latest statements.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Slams His 'Despicable' Conduct Amid Custody Battle With Grimes

Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Slams His 'Despicable' Conduct Amid Custody Battle With Grimes

Grimes Promises Fans a 'Flawless' Coachella Performance After Tech Issues in Week 1

Grimes Promises Fans a 'Flawless' Coachella Performance After Tech Issues in Week 1

Grimes Debuts DJ Boyfriend With PDA-Filled Pictures After Elon Musk Split

Grimes Debuts DJ Boyfriend With PDA-Filled Pictures After Elon Musk Split

Grimes Is 'Happily Proud of White Culture' After Being Criticized for 'Liking' Nazi Memes

Grimes Is 'Happily Proud of White Culture' After Being Criticized for 'Liking' Nazi Memes

Latest News
Paris Olympics Commentator Bob Ballard Removed From Coverage After His 'Outrageous' Sexist Remarks
  • Jul 29, 2024

Paris Olympics Commentator Bob Ballard Removed From Coverage After His 'Outrageous' Sexist Remarks

MCU Accused of Cash Grab for Casting Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
  • Jul 29, 2024

MCU Accused of Cash Grab for Casting Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

Comic-Con 2024: 'Interview with Vampire' Season 3 Teaser and 'Mayfair Witches' Season 2 Trailer
  • Jul 29, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: 'Interview with Vampire' Season 3 Teaser and 'Mayfair Witches' Season 2 Trailer

Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Pens Tribute to Him on What Would Have Been His 39th Birthday
  • Jul 29, 2024

Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Pens Tribute to Him on What Would Have Been His 39th Birthday

Comic-Con 2024: Harrison Ford Transforms Into Red Hulk in 'Captain America 4'
  • Jul 29, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Harrison Ford Transforms Into Red Hulk in 'Captain America 4'

Sinead O'Connor's Cause of Death Revealed: Chronic Disease and Asthma
  • Jul 29, 2024

Sinead O'Connor's Cause of Death Revealed: Chronic Disease and Asthma