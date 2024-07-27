Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Defends His Transgender Daughter Following His Anti-Trans Rant

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

Singer Grimes, who shares children with the Tesla billionaire, has voiced her unwavering support for his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, following his controversial statements.

AceShowbiz - Grimes, 36, has publicly supported her stepdaughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, who recently challenged her father, Elon Musk, over his remarks about her gender transition-related medical treatment. On X (formerly known as Twitter), Grimes expressed her solidarity with Wilson by saying, "I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian."

Elon Musk recently participated in a podcast with Jordan Peterson, where he made a series of inflammatory statements about Wilson, including that he was "tricked" into allowing her to receive gender-affirming care at 16, and that she had been "killed" by a so-called "woke mind virus."

Wilson, who legally changed her name and gender in 2022, firmly rejected Musk's claims. She responded on Threads, stating, "This entire thing is completely made up," and expressed her disdain for Musk's comments, adding, "I'm legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don't concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me." She also criticized Musk's behavior, saying, "Go touch some f**king grass."

Grimes was quick to defend Wilson after her outburst on social media. When a user commented on the negative implications of "changing what God created," Grimes offered a counter-argued perspective.

She said, "God gave us hands to build cathedrals, rockets to the moon. It's clearly divine to make use of God's greatest gift to humanity, which is creativity." She further added, "For me, God is the universe, not just infinite, but infinite possibility."

This public support from Grimes isn't unprecedented. She has previously called out Musk for his controversial tweets about transgender identity, notably when he tweeted, "Pronouns suck," in 2020. At that time, she openly opposed his views by replying, "I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a call. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart."

Wilson also touched upon her upbringing with Musk, stating that despite having half custody, he was largely absent, being present for "maybe 10% of the time." She revealed that she had not spoken to her father in about four years.

Grimes and Elon Musk share three children together, adding another layer of complexity to their relationship. As of now, Musk has not publicly responded to Grimes' latest statements.