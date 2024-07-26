Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Accuses Him of Seeking Sympathy After His 'Woke Mind-Virus' Comments

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

Hitting back at her dad's anti-trans comments, Vivian Jenna Wilson slams the Tesla CEO for making up claims about her alleged autism and saying that she was 'killed by the woke-mind virus.'

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Elon Musk's trans daughter has fired back at him after he claimed that she was "killed by the woke-mind virus." Accusing her father of lying, Vivian Jenna Wilson mocked the X owner for making up his anti-trans comments while "in a ketamine-fueled haze."

"I look pretty good for a dead b***h," Vivian deliberately wrote on Mark Zuckerberg's Threads instead of Elon's X platform. "There's a lot of stuff I need to debunk which I will get to don't worry, but I want to start with what I find the funniest which is the notorious 'slightly autistic' tweet. This is gonna be a bit so just bare with me."

Denying that she's autistic, Vivian penned, "This is entirely fake. Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don’t even know where he got this from. My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said 'eh- good enough' in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is obviously in the wrong even in his own f**king story."

"This entire thing is completely made up and there's a reason for this," she continued, after sharing her story from her own point of view. "He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there, and in this little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness. Obviously he can't say that, so I've been reduced to a happy little stereotype f**king along to use at his discretion. I think that says a lot about how he views queer people and children in general."

"As for if I'm not a woman...sure, Jan. Whatever you say. I'm legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don't concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me," Vivian stated. She added, "Obviously Elon can't say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he's desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him." She concluded her response by suggesting her father, "Go touch some f**king grass."

Elon Musk's daughter Vivian fired back after his 'woke-mind virus' comments.

Elon previously spoke against his trans daughter during a discussion with psychologist and conservative commentator Dr. Jordan Peterson. Revealing his grievance over Vivian's transition, he said he was "tricked into signing documents" to allow her gender reassignment surgery, which eventually took place in 2022. He further criticized those who support such medical interventions for children, describing them as "incredibly evil" and asserting that they should face imprisonment.