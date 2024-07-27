Simone Biles Ditches Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Due to This Reason

Instagram Celebrity

Olympic superstar Simone Biles was nowhere in sight when athletes traveled down the iconic Seine River as she made the choice to skip the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

AceShowbiz - During the breathtaking opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, one megastar was conspicuously absent - Simone Biles. The four-time Olympic gold medalist made the strategic decision to skip the ceremony's floating Parade of Nations, where thousands of athletes traveled down the iconic Seine River.

"The first [gymnastics] competition is Sunday, which is women's qualifier, and of course she needs to rest up before that competition," explained Simone's mother, Nellie Biles, in an interview with NBC's Hoda Kotb and Snoop Dogg. With a packed competitive schedule starting almost immediately, resting up became Biles' priority.

The decision comes as no surprise to those closely following the star gymnast's career. Biles, who is just 4-foot-8 but looms tall in the world of gymnastics, has recently emphasized her focus on mental health and well-being. Having dropped out of several events at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics due to "the twisties," a condition causing mid-air disorientation, Biles is determined to make her return a "redemption tour."

"This is definitely our redemption tour. I feel like we all have more to give," Biles stated, reflecting on the ups and downs she and her teammates experienced in recent years. "We're going to go out there, and we're going to do our best."

Nellie Biles also highlighted her daughter's positive mindset, noting that Simone is in "a really good space" and buoyed by the presence of 17 family members in Paris to cheer her on. "She is happy that we are here," Nellie revealed.

The gymnastics competitions will be held at the renovated Bercy Arena. Biles is set to compete in the women's all-around and women's floor exercise competitions, as well as the women's balance beam competition, giving her multiple opportunities to add to her impressive medal tally.

While fans missed seeing Simone Biles at the ceremony, they can catch her in action starting with the women's qualifiers on Sunday, July 28 at 3:30 A.M. ET, available on Peacock and NBC. With her focused preparation, the legendary gymnast is poised to inspire audiences and possibly double her gold medal count.