Drake Booed at Limp Bizkit Concert in Toronto

Drake attended Limp Bizkit's Loserville Tour stop in his hometown of Toronto, only to be met with jeers from the audience when frontman Fred Durst gave him a shout-out.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - It seems that the woes continue for hip-hop icon Drake amid challenging year. He faced an unexpectedly hostile crowd at a Limp Bizkit concert in his hometown of Toronto. On July 24, during the band's Loserville Tour show, frontman Fred Durst attempted to shout out the rapper, only to be met with resounding boos from the audience.

"I thought Drake was your homie? What? No? Drake's my homie," Durst said as the audience's reaction grew increasingly negative. Durst then dedicated the next track of the set, "Take a Look Around," to Drake, seemingly referring to the unexpected hostility Drake faced in his own city.

As one fan emphatically put it, "F**k you," a sentiment that was captured in a viral TikTok clip of the event. The scene left many observers shocked, including those commenting on social media, who pointed out that fans of the two acts likely do not overlap.

"I doubt many Drake fans and Limp Bizkit fans are synonymous with one another," one user commented on the shocking reaction on X. Another quipped humorously, "Welp guess drake gonna take a selfie with oversized pants, a korn tshirt and a box of biscuits."

However, the cold reception at the Limp Bizkit concert is just one part of what has been a challenging year for the Toronto-born artist. The fallout from a feud with Kendrick Lamar has further complicated matters. Lamar's track "Not Like Us" outshined any of Drake's releases this year, leaving the rapper struggling to bounce back.

Despite these setbacks, Drake continues to pursue his passion for music. He recently appeared on producer Gordo's album, "DIAMANTE", featuring tracks such as "Sideways" and "Healing," which follow the house music style of his 2022 album "Honestly, Nevermind".

Moreover, Drake hasn't taken years off from releasing projects, consistently churning out new music since 2014, and it's likely he will drop another album before the end of 2024 as part of his efforts to reconnect with fans and reassert his musical dominance.

Producer Gordo painted a different picture of Drake's current state of mind, suggesting that the rapper is doing well despite the public perception. "Ever since all this has happened … I've seen him happier. It's really weird. He's pretty jolly," Gordo shared.

"The internet makes it seem like, 'Oh, that photo, he's all sad and s**t.' That's just a bad photo from a bad camera. But because it's him, it's put under a magnifying glass like, 'Oh, look at his eyes. He's looking a little droopy. He hasn't slept.' But the guy's been happy as **t, to be honest. He's chilling."

The episode at the Limp Bizkit concert might sting, but it's clear that Drake is not letting it keep him down for long. As the year progresses, all eyes will be on how he bounces back, both musically and in the eyes of his hometown fans.