 
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Lets It Slip He Welcomed Third Child, Shares the Joy of Fatherhood
Instagram
Celebrity

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is now a proud father of three as he reveals in a new interview that he has quietly welcomed his third child, a daughter, with wife Tasha McCauley.

  • Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" star, revealed on the PBS podcast "American Masters: Creative Spark" that he and his wife Tasha McCauley welcomed their third child, a daughter, nearly two years ago. The couple also has two sons, born in August 2015 and June 2017.

Gordon-Levitt, now a father of three, expressed his admiration for the uninhibited imagination and pretend play of children. He shared a heartwarming anecdote about his nearly 2-year-old daughter's ability to pretend to cook eggs, even without any props, simply by mimicking the sound of a faucet turning on.

"She'll just be perfectly happy to pretend to make eggs. And there are no eggs. She doesn't care," Gordon-Levitt said. "All you have to do is go 'shhhh' and a pretend faucet is turned on. It's water."

  Editors' Pick

He highlighted the magical qualities of imaginative play, comparing it to acting, where reality can be whatever one envisions. "You can just make reality whatever you want to," he said.

Gordon-Levitt has previously shared the joy of being a father in an interview with PEOPLE, revealing that he and his sons dance together every day. He admitted with amusement that his sons think he's a great dancer, but "soon enough, they'll learn the truth."

In another conversation on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Gordon-Levitt reflected on the time off he took from acting to spend with his family. He expressed gratitude for being able to balance his career with his role as a father, saying, "I felt lucky I got to take some time off... Now I have two boys and it's the best. It's the best."

Fallon praised Gordon-Levitt's fatherhood journey, remarking, "I'm so happy because... I always saw you being a dad, so I think it's great." Gordon-Levitt was visibly touched by the compliment.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Serenades Wife on Her Birthday with Taylor Swift's 'Lover'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Serenades Wife on Her Birthday with Taylor Swift's 'Lover'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Weighs In on Enjoying Aging in Movie Industry

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Weighs In on Enjoying Aging in Movie Industry

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Moves TV Project From L.A. to New Zealand Amid Pandemic

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Moves TV Project From L.A. to New Zealand Amid Pandemic

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Talks About What It Means to Play Cop in Post-George Floyd World

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Talks About What It Means to Play Cop in Post-George Floyd World

Latest News
Chris Pratt Confirms Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Debuts Her Baby Bump
  • Jul 29, 2024

Chris Pratt Confirms Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Debuts Her Baby Bump

Nelly Furtado Credits Daughter for Preventing Her From Using Auto-Tune on New Album
  • Jul 28, 2024

Nelly Furtado Credits Daughter for Preventing Her From Using Auto-Tune on New Album

Perrie Edwards Forgives Zayn Malik, Finds Healthy Love With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • Jul 28, 2024

Perrie Edwards Forgives Zayn Malik, Finds Healthy Love With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Justin Bieber Treats Fans to Pics of Him Snuggling Up to Wife Hailey's Baby Bump
  • Jul 28, 2024

Justin Bieber Treats Fans to Pics of Him Snuggling Up to Wife Hailey's Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Mark His Brother's 18th Birthday With Party and Heartfelt Posts
  • Jul 28, 2024

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Mark His Brother's 18th Birthday With Party and Heartfelt Posts

Comic-Con 2024: 'Thunderbolts' Gets Mysterious Asterisk in Its Title, Offers First Footage
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: 'Thunderbolts' Gets Mysterious Asterisk in Its Title, Offers First Footage