Joseph Gordon-Levitt Lets It Slip He Welcomed Third Child, Shares the Joy of Fatherhood

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is now a proud father of three as he reveals in a new interview that he has quietly welcomed his third child, a daughter, with wife Tasha McCauley.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" star, revealed on the PBS podcast "American Masters: Creative Spark" that he and his wife Tasha McCauley welcomed their third child, a daughter, nearly two years ago. The couple also has two sons, born in August 2015 and June 2017.

Gordon-Levitt, now a father of three, expressed his admiration for the uninhibited imagination and pretend play of children. He shared a heartwarming anecdote about his nearly 2-year-old daughter's ability to pretend to cook eggs, even without any props, simply by mimicking the sound of a faucet turning on.

"She'll just be perfectly happy to pretend to make eggs. And there are no eggs. She doesn't care," Gordon-Levitt said. "All you have to do is go 'shhhh' and a pretend faucet is turned on. It's water."

He highlighted the magical qualities of imaginative play, comparing it to acting, where reality can be whatever one envisions. "You can just make reality whatever you want to," he said.

Gordon-Levitt has previously shared the joy of being a father in an interview with PEOPLE, revealing that he and his sons dance together every day. He admitted with amusement that his sons think he's a great dancer, but "soon enough, they'll learn the truth."

In another conversation on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Gordon-Levitt reflected on the time off he took from acting to spend with his family. He expressed gratitude for being able to balance his career with his role as a father, saying, "I felt lucky I got to take some time off... Now I have two boys and it's the best. It's the best."

Fallon praised Gordon-Levitt's fatherhood journey, remarking, "I'm so happy because... I always saw you being a dad, so I think it's great." Gordon-Levitt was visibly touched by the compliment.