 
Ice Spice Addresses Matty Healy's Racially Insensitive Interview
Ice Spice reveals her perspective on the controversial interview featuring The 1975 lead vocalist, confirming that the male singer has personally reached out to her to apologize.

  • Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice, the rising star of the rap world, is sharing her thoughts on the controversy involving The 1975's frontman, Matty Healy. The Grammy nominee, reflecting on Healy's appearance on a podcast over a year ago where racially insensitive jokes were made, confirmed in a Rolling Stone cover story that the singer has "apologized multiple times."

Recounting her late awareness of the incident, Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Gaston, stated, "I actually was late as f*** to that. I didn't know about it until like a month after or something like that."

She added, "He apologized multiple times, but I didn't realize how big of a deal it was to other people. I feel like people just wanted something to be mad about, I guess. I wasn't angry or sad or anything. I was just kind of confused. I never really cared about that."

The incident occurred during a February 2023 episode of "The Adam Friedland Show" podcast, where the hosts made derogatory remarks about Ice Spice, referring to her as "Inuit Spice Girl" and mimicked Chinese and Hawaiian accents.

Though Healy didn't partake in the jokes, his laughter was audible. He later addressed the issue on stage during a concert in New Zealand in April 2023, expressing that his comments were "misconstrued" and issuing a direct apology to Ice Spice.

In a candid moment, Healy told the audience, "Sorry if I've offended you. Ice Spice, I'm sorry. It's not because I'm annoyed that me joking got misconstrued, it's 'cause I don't want Ice Spice to think that I'm a d***. I love you Ice Spice… It's OK for me to be like, a trickster or whatever, but I don't want to be perceived as mean-hearted."

Despite the controversy, Ice Spice continues to support The 1975, revealing in Rolling Stone's September 2024 cover story, "I'm still a huge fan." This resilient mindset is characteristic of Ice Spice, who has demonstrated an ability to move forward without letting the incident weigh her down.

Alongside addressing the controversy, Ice Spice is also engaging with a significant career milestone: the release of her debut album, "Y2K". Set to drop on Friday, July 26, the album promises to showcase a broad range of sounds and includes collaborations with notable artists like Travis Scott (II), Gunna, and Central Cee.

"I definitely wanted to branch out more and try different sounds," she shared with Rolling Stone. "I just love the Y2K aesthetics as a whole, how people dressed. That's just my s***. I would just say it's very c**ty."

As she embarks on a world tour and prepares to release "Y2K", Ice Spice continues to captivate and inspire, proving that resilience and artistic expression go hand in hand.

Ice Spice Turns Into Statue of Liberty in Twerking-Filled MV for 'Oh Shhh...' ft. Travis Scott

Ice Spice Clarifies Relationship Status With Central Cee After He's Accused of Cheating

Ice Spice Slams 'Rude' Rumor About Her Friendship With Taylor Swift

Ice Spice Clarifies Nicki Minaj Feud, Dismisses Latto Beef as 'Joke' That's 'Dragged Out'

