Vanessa Williams Opens Up on Her Decision to Be Botox-Free at 61

As the beauty industry clamors for Botox and fillers, Vanessa Williams, the former Miss America, advocates for an age-defying strategy rooted in authenticity and self-care.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Williams, the 61-year-old "Ugly Betty" star; recently opened up to People magazine about her choice to forgo invasive cosmetic procedures such as Botox, fillers, and facelifts. Reflecting on her past usage of Botox, Williams stated, "I have not gotten any. . . I don't do fillers, I don't do Botox anymore," adding that she relies on "micro-current and nano-current technology, which is amazing."

Vanessa emphasizes the importance of preserving her natural look. "I want to look like myself," she remarked. "I want people to know this face has lived. That's kind of where I am at this point, at 61."

Inspired by women like Diane von Furstenberg, who embrace aging with grace, Williams stands firm in her decision to age naturally. She joyfully accepts the wrinkles that come with a life well-lived, even if it means acknowledging her love for sunbathing, "Yeah, there's some wrinkles, but that's because I have sat out in the sun for too long. But I love the sun, dammit!"

Her commitment to authenticity extends beyond her appearance. Williams' holistic approach to well-being includes bio-identical hormones, testosterone, progesterone, estrogen, and sublingual drops for liver, kidney, and adrenal support. "So I've got all the tricks that keep me feeling good. I kick box, I lift weights, I cycle, I swim, I do whatever it takes. I want to stay alive," she shared with enthusiasm.

The former Miss America also revealed her recent transition to singlehood, having amicably ended her marriage to Jim Skrip in 2021. Reflecting on her love life, Williams expressed contentment in her current state, saying, "I'm doing what I love, and I'm in love with life. There is not one person that I'm in love with, but I'm in love with everybody."

In addition to her personal revelations, Williams is gearing up for a new professional milestone as she prepares to play the iconic role of Miranda Priestly in the upcoming London stage adaptation of "The Devil Wears Prada." Simultaneously, she is set to release her first album in 15 years, titled "Survivor."

Vanessa Williams' journey serves as a powerful reminder to young people that authenticity, self-care, and embracing one's life experiences can be the most fulfilling ways to age gracefully. Through her confident approach, she continues to inspire and redefine the standards of beauty and aging.