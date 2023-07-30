 

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

The former 'Ugly Betty' actress says going under the knife to maintain her look will be the 'very last thing' she'd do as she prefers to experiment with non-invasive treatments.

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Williams has promised not to get plastic surgery anytime soon. The "Dreamin" singer, 60, has previously been vocal about her love of "good Botox" but says she isn't planning to go under the knife as she doesn't want to end up looking like "someone else."

"No, no, no, no, no, not yet," she said when asked by Page Six if she had any nips and tucks planned. She has also told The New York Post about cosmetic surgery, "I don't want to look like somebody else. I don't do fillers."

"Ugly Betty" star Vanessa added even though going under the knife would probably be the "very last thing" she'd try, she is open to experimenting with non-invasive treatments.

She said, "The technology now for lifting, sculpting, tightening, is incredible. And there's a machine for anything. I just got it a microcurrent thing for your neck, it was called Forma and it's like a total package facial."

Vanessa also revealed turning 60 was a huge motivation to boost her fitness and wellness regimes. She said, "It was like my goal. I turned 60 in March and I'm like, 'Damn it. I'm going to get in shape. I'm going to eat right. I'm going to work my a** off.' I kick box every other day, I weight lift every other day beside that, and I'm just loving life."

Vanessa is also keeping busy at work and recently joined the producing team for "A Wonderful World", a biographical musical about jazz legend Louis Armstrong that will premiere later this year in the trumpeter's native New Orleans, which she hopes will then move to Broadway.

