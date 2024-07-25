Vanessa Williams Quietly Embraces Single Status After Divorcing Jim Skrip in 2021

Instagram Celebrity

The 61-year-old singer/actress reveals in a new interview that her marriage to the businessman ended three years ago, but she expresses her contentment with her 'freedom.'

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Williams, known for her powerful performances on Broadway, television and film, recently revealed that her marriage to businessman Jim Skrip ended in 2021. Despite the amicable divorce, Williams has embraced her new single status with enthusiasm.

"I'm doing what I love, and I'm in love with life," Williams said in an interview with PEOPLE. She expresses her contentment by stating, "There is not one person that I'm in love with, but I'm in love with everybody."

Williams has found immense joy in her freedom and independence. "I love my freedom," she says. "I love being alive, having options in my life, and being surrounded by beautiful things, great people, and wonderful opportunities."

This chapter in her life is one that Williams is living to the fullest. She has been open and accessible to those around her, stating, "My orbit's not like you need a special pass to get in. I finish my show, I go out and sign autographs, and I talk to people. I'm pretty open."

Williams has a rich personal history, having been married three times. Her first marriage was to Ramon Hervey II from 1987 to 1997, with whom she shares three children. She was then married to Rick Fox from 1999 to 2004, and they have a daughter together.

Williams and Skrip met on a Nile River cruise in Egypt and married in a beautiful ceremony in 2015. Although their marriage ended three years later, Williams remains grateful for the time they shared.

Despite her current single status, Williams encourages others to remain hopeful when it comes to love. She believes that there are many wonderful people out there ready for fulfilling relationships and that love can be found anywhere in the world.