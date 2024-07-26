 
Paris Hilton's Ex Stavros Niarchos Expecting Third Child With Wife Dasha Zhukova
The Greek shipping heir and the Russian-American founder of the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art were recently spotted on Spetses Island in Greece, with the expectant mum putting her hand on her growing belly.

  • Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton's ex Stavros Niarchos will welcome a new addition to his family. According to new reports, the Greek shipping heir is expecting his third child with wife Dasha Zhukova.

The billionaire and his spouse were recently spotted on Spetses Island in Greece. During the outing, the couple could be seen walking side-by-side, with the expectant mum putting her hand on her growing belly.

For the outfit, Stavros opted to go with a white and blue striped shirt. Dasha, for her part, sported a black flowing mini-dress and sandals that she paired with gold hoop earrings. Shey styled her hair in loose beachy waves.

  Editors' Pick

Stavros and Dasha tied the knot in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in January 2020, in front of 300 friends and family. Their first child together, Philip Stavros Niarchos, was born in 2021, while they welcomed their second, Victoria, in 2023.

Their first child's arrival was confirmed by fashion icon and friend of the pair, Diane von Furstenberg. She posted on her Instagram Story at the time, "Welcome to the World Philip Stavros Niarchos," with an artsy image of wintry trees decorated with colorful streamers.

Stavros previously dated Paris, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Jessica Hart before eventually settling down with Dasha. As for the Russian-American founder of the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, she was previously wed to Russian businessman Roman Abramovich from 2008 to 2017. The former couple shares two children.

