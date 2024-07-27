 
Wiz Khalifa Confirms Daughter's Arrival, Reveals Her Name
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Black and Yellow' hitmaker, who was arrested in Romania earlier this month, confirms his baby's arrival one week after his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar dropped a hint at their daughter's birth.

  • Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Wiz Khalifa is now officially a girl dad and he couldn't be happier. When confirming that he and his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar have welcomed their first child together, the "See You Again" rapper took to social media to reveal the baby girl's name.

The 36-year-old emcee announced his daughter's arrival via X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, July 26. "July 16th 2024 my daughter Kaydence Amelia Thomaz was born," he declared.

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from fans. One in particular gushed, "Congratulations brotha! That's a blessing!!!" Another replied, "Congrats gang!! Much love and blessings to yall!"

  Editors' Pick

Wiz's girlfriend, Aimee, dropped a hint at their daughter's birth one week prior. Turning to Instagram Story, she posted a picture of white and pink balloons as well as some floral arrangements which she apparently received to congratulate her on her baby's arrival.

Aimee expressed her gratitude in the caption as she wrote, "Thank you God." She didn't share any details about her newborn daughter, but Gossip of the City, which reposted the photo on its Instagram page, wrote, "Congrats! Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar welcomed their baby girl."

Wiz, who's been dating Aimee for five years, first shared the news of his girlfriend's pregnancy on June 16 to celebrate Father's Day. Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old emcee uploaded a photo with Aimee, who was holding a Clearblue test.

"Baby Girl On The Way #Clearblueconfirmed #ClearbluePartner," he captioned the post. At the time, his ex-wife Amber Rose responded to the news by writing in the comments section, "We can't wait to meet her," adding three heart-eyed emojis.

Wiz welcomed his new bundle of joy less than a week after his arrest in Romania. He was charged with illegal drug possession after he openly consumed cannabis on stage while headlining the Beach Please! Festival in the Romanian seaside village of Costinesti on Saturday, July 13. The incident reportedly led to Wiz being escorted by Romanian authorities for questioning early Sunday.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Wiz Khalifa Reacts to Footage of His Baby Mama Amber Rose's Fight With Joseline Hernandez

Wiz Khalifa Reacts to Footage of His Baby Mama Amber Rose's Fight With Joseline Hernandez

Wiz Khalifa Welcomes Child With Aimee Aguilar After His Arrest in Romania

Wiz Khalifa Welcomes Child With Aimee Aguilar After His Arrest in Romania

Wiz Khalifa Speaks Out After Arrested in Romania for Smoking Weed on Stage

Wiz Khalifa Speaks Out After Arrested in Romania for Smoking Weed on Stage

Wiz Khalifa Dubbed 'Lame' Over Ryan Garcia Linkup After Boxer's Racist Twitter Rant

Wiz Khalifa Dubbed 'Lame' Over Ryan Garcia Linkup After Boxer's Racist Twitter Rant

Latest News
Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden Tie the Knot in Secret Wedding
  • Jul 29, 2024

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden Tie the Knot in Secret Wedding

'90 Days Fiance' Star Larissa Dos Santos Marries New Man in Vegas
  • Jul 29, 2024

'90 Days Fiance' Star Larissa Dos Santos Marries New Man in Vegas

Lady GaGa Introduces Michael Polansky as Her 'Fiance' to Prime Minister of France
  • Jul 29, 2024

Lady GaGa Introduces Michael Polansky as Her 'Fiance' to Prime Minister of France

Paris Olympics Commentator Bob Ballard Removed From Coverage After His 'Outrageous' Sexist Remarks
  • Jul 29, 2024

Paris Olympics Commentator Bob Ballard Removed From Coverage After His 'Outrageous' Sexist Remarks

MCU Accused of Cash Grab for Casting Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
  • Jul 29, 2024

MCU Accused of Cash Grab for Casting Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

Comic-Con 2024: 'Interview with Vampire' Season 3 Teaser and 'Mayfair Witches' Season 2 Trailer
  • Jul 29, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: 'Interview with Vampire' Season 3 Teaser and 'Mayfair Witches' Season 2 Trailer