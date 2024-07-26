 
Diddy Shamed for Posting Picture of Youngest Daughter Amid Legal Woes
While trying to keep his social media page positive with a new post about his family, the embattled hip-hop mogul is accused of using his young child to 'get some sympathy.'

  • Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs continues to be scrutinized amid his ongoing legal issues. The Bad Boy Records founder has been slammed by social media users after posting a seemingly innocent update on his Instagram page.

On Thursday, July 25, the 54-year-old made use of the photo-sharing platform to show love to his youngest child. He shared a new picture of his one-year-old daughter Love. The girl, whom he shares with his ex Dana Tran, looked cute in a bright green dress while wearing a purple lei. In the caption, the proud father wrote, "FOREVER LOVE."

While Diddy seemingly tries to keep his Instagram page positive with a post about his family, social media users were not having it. They accused the embattled hip-hop mogul of using his children to "get some sympathy" and distract people from his real issues.

"nice try diddy," one follower commented on Diddy's post. Another penned in the comments section, "Shameful how he's using t her to gain positive comments boy bye! She cute though LOL." A third blasted the rapper as claiming, "Using your daughter to get some sympathy is pathetic."

Someone suggested to Diddy, "I think the honorable thing to do, would be to distance yourself from your children on social media. These posts aren't necessary to show love to your children. Putting them on display actually subjects them to disparaging comments based on his behavior. It's like using them as a shield."

"Nah u not innocent," a fifth person remarked. A sixth commenter echoed the sentiment as writing, "Nice try diddy but ian falling for it." Another user added, "maybe you should stop trafficking women before you keep posting photos of innocent babies."

Meanwhile, a few loyal fans kept showing their support to Diddy. One of them gushed over Love and Diddy, "Too cute. You are a Great Father. You are valuable, you are worthy." Another wrote, "P diddy big fan keep doing your thing love you man."

Prior to this, Diddy wiped his Instagram clean, including his apology to Cassie. He landed in hot water for the decision, but sources from his team claimed that his intent was merely to switch up his social media presence, something he has done previously. The sources additionally stressed that Diddy meant what he said in the apology clip and that stands even today.

He has since returned on the platform with fewer updates. On Saturday, July 20, Diddy also made use of his Instagram page to wish his daughter Chance Combs a happy birthday. "My babygirl turned 18 today. I'm so proud of you Chance. I love you," he penned along with photos of the teen girl.

