 
Tom Brady and Model Brooks Nader Not Dating Despite Reports
Instagram
The romance rumors first emerged when the NFL legend and the model were spotted together at billionaire Michael Rubin's star-studded Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.

  • Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady and Brooks Nader are not dating. Despite multiple reports suggesting the two were an item, a source told TMZ that the seven-time Super Bowl winner and the Sports Illustrated cover model "haven't even gone on a date."

The source additionally claimed that the 46-year-old "doesn't even have her number." The NFL legend reportedly isn't dating anyone at all right now following his fling with Irina Shayk.

Prior to this, Page Six reported that Brady is "casually dating" the stunning 27-year-old model. The romance rumors first emerged when the duo were spotted together at billionaire Michael Rubin's star-studded Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.

Both were dressed to impress in all-white, and Brady was seen chatting with various guests, including model Xandra Pohl and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. Meanwhile, Nader sizzled in a white halter minidress, clearly enjoying her newfound freedom after her recent divorce from businessman Billy Haire.

Though noting, "It's nothing serious at this time," sources suggest that Brady and Nader have been seen together multiple times. Before being linked to Brady, Nader sparked romance rumors with Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark after attending Olivia Culpo's wedding to NFL star Christian McCaffery in Rhode Island.

This came nearly two years after his highly publicized divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Now that he's single, he's focusing on his three children and various business ventures. "I want to try to guide my kids into a life of purpose and one that they can find their joy and happiness," Brady shared with Us Weekly.

