Billy Joel Bids Farewell to Madison Square Garden After Decade-Long Residency

After 150 unforgettable performances at Madison Square Garden in front of 20,000 attendees, the Piano Man ends his iconic residency at the world's most famous arena.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Billy Joel's final residency show at Madison Square Garden on July 24th marked a bittersweet farewell for fans and the legendary artist alike. Throughout the 2 ½-hour cavalcade of hits, Joel reminisced about his five decades of unforgettable memories at the venue.

Among his notable moments mentioned were being the first artist to play Yankee Stadium, the last to play Shea Stadium, and the first American performer to play a full concert in the Soviet Union. But despite all his global achievements, Joel proclaimed, "THIS is the best."

The packed arena, with nearly 20,000 attendees from around the world, marked Joel's 150th show at the iconic venue and the 104th of his decade-long stint as King of the Garden.

Joel's mindset remains forward-thinking, with no plans to retire. However, his residency finale had a special atmosphere, with a slightly altered setlist, appearances by his adorable daughters, and unexpected guests.

The opening trio of songs held emotional weight. Joel performed "Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)", "Pressure" and "The Entertainer", showcasing his sardonic side. He deviated slightly from his usual MSG setlists, playing three fewer songs.

But the addition of "This is the Time," played at the request of his wife, filled the arena with nostalgia. Joel's most skillful composition, "New York State of Mind", was delivered with raw emotion, while "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant" had the entire crowd on their feet.

Joel isn't one for gimmicks, but for his last residency concert, he had a few surprises. Jimmy Fallon made an appearance to witness "history tonight," while Joel's daughters stole the stage during "My Life."

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose joined Joel for unforgettable renditions of "Live and Let Die" and "Highway to Hell", while Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" capped off the electrifying finale.

As the houselights dimmed, Joel's introspective ballad "Souvenir" played, a poignant reminder of the cherished memories created during his decade at Madison Square Garden. Joel concluded, "Every year's a souvenir."

Despite the bittersweet ending, Joel hinted at a possible return. "We'll come back," he promised the cheering crowd.