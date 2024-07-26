50 Cent's 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' Returns to Album Charts After Viral Trend Related to Donald Trump

Instagram Music

A viral trend on social media has propelled the hip-hop artist's classic album titled 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' back onto the Billboard's Top RnB/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" album has experienced a resurgence in popularity, climbing to No. 22 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for the week of July 27. This surge is largely attributed to a spike in streams of the song "Many Men (Wish Death)".

The trend gained momentum following the July 13 incident at a Donald Trump rally, where social media users began using the song to comment on the event. The chorus of the song, which includes the line "Many men wish death upon me," resonated with users who created memes and shared altered album covers featuring Trump's face superimposed on 50 Cent's.

For the tracking week of July 12-18, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" earned 13,000 equivalent album units, a 62% increase from the previous week. "Many Men" drove much of this growth, registering 6.4 million official U.S. streams, a 224% surge from its previous total. It surpassed "In Da Club" as the most-streamed track from the album during the week.

The streaming boost also led to a sales lift for "Many Men", with 3,000 downloads sold, up from a negligible amount in the previous tracking week. The track debuted at No. 4 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart and No. 14 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales list.

Despite not being released as an official single, "Many Men" garnered 12 weeks on the Bubbling Under Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in 2003 due to its popularity among fans. With its current resurgence, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" has achieved its best showing since its No. 21 rank on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in 2003. The album has also returned at No. 17 on the Top Rap Albums chart and No. 75 on the all-genre Billboard 200.