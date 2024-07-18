Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Australian Adventure With Kids, But With a Sad Note

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian, along with her husband Travis Barker and newborn baby Rocky, arrived in Sydney for a two-week trip. While Travis toured with Blink-182, Kourtney wanted to spend time with her other children. However, she revealed that her 14-year-old son Mason had stayed back with his father, Scott Disick.

Kourtney admitted that Mason's absence made her sad, but she was determined to make the most of the trip. She visited Miranda Kerr's home and was impressed by the family's traditions. She also saw a large spider, which reaffirmed her fear of moving to Australia.

Despite her concerns about spiders and paparazzi, Kourtney enjoyed the trip with Penelope and Reign. They played tennis, fed horses, and explored the city. Penelope's favorite part was the ice cream, while Reign preferred roller coasters.

Despite being part of a blended family with Travis Barker's three children, Kourtney acknowledged that Mason sometimes struggled to fully participate. She expressed her disappointment that he didn't want to join the family in Australia. Kim Kardashian offered to persuade Mason by highlighting the fun activities and memories he could create.

Ultimately, it appears that Mason did not join Kourtney in Australia. Penelope and Reign were present in several photos from the trip, while Mason was absent. Kourtney cherished the quality time she had with her younger children, acknowledging the importance of one-on-one attention for each of her kids.