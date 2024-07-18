 
Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Australian Adventure With Kids, But With a Sad Note
Instagram
Celebrity

The 45-year-old Lemme founder recently visited Sydney with her children Penelope and Reign, but she expressed sadness over her eldest son Mason's absence.

  • Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian, along with her husband Travis Barker and newborn baby Rocky, arrived in Sydney for a two-week trip. While Travis toured with Blink-182, Kourtney wanted to spend time with her other children. However, she revealed that her 14-year-old son Mason had stayed back with his father, Scott Disick.

Kourtney admitted that Mason's absence made her sad, but she was determined to make the most of the trip. She visited Miranda Kerr's home and was impressed by the family's traditions. She also saw a large spider, which reaffirmed her fear of moving to Australia.

  Editors' Pick

Despite her concerns about spiders and paparazzi, Kourtney enjoyed the trip with Penelope and Reign. They played tennis, fed horses, and explored the city. Penelope's favorite part was the ice cream, while Reign preferred roller coasters.

Despite being part of a blended family with Travis Barker's three children, Kourtney acknowledged that Mason sometimes struggled to fully participate. She expressed her disappointment that he didn't want to join the family in Australia. Kim Kardashian offered to persuade Mason by highlighting the fun activities and memories he could create.

Ultimately, it appears that Mason did not join Kourtney in Australia. Penelope and Reign were present in several photos from the trip, while Mason was absent. Kourtney cherished the quality time she had with her younger children, acknowledging the importance of one-on-one attention for each of her kids.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Furious Over Son Reign Addressing Justin Bieber Paternity Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Furious Over Son Reign Addressing Justin Bieber Paternity Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Breaks Silence on Rumors That Justin Bieber Is His Father

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Breaks Silence on Rumors That Justin Bieber Is His Father

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Candid About Marriage Struggle With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Candid About Marriage Struggle With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors About Teen Son Mason Having a Baby

Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors About Teen Son Mason Having a Baby

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo